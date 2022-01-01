Menu

Serge CHALLUT

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Serge is a Senior Quality Manager with large experience in Aeronautics and Defense, he has been focused on Operations: Quality Management System, Project QA, Suppliers QA, Zero defect in Manufacturing and Maintenance Repair Organization.
He has been responsible for product released during 10 years in Aeronautics and has obtain several approval certifications in the field of Aeronautics (French and foreign certification bodies).
He has a significant experience in project management within cross functional organization within several units for quality plan piloting (more than 10 projects with different companies as joint venture).
He is also experienced in suppliers evaluation and development (from 20 % rejection to 2% rejection) as well Zero Defect implementation (Customer rejection from 2 to 0,2 %).

Certified six sigma Green Belt, he has been involved in a Business Excellence program (lean manufacturing) and was later Project manager for new product development with the objective to deploy Advanced Product Quality Planning APQP processes by promoting six sigma prevention tools.

He is in charge now, in addition to Quality activities, to define and deploy Business Plan for Environment, Health and Safety within SKF Aerospace Business Unit (10 units in EU and US)
He has been also piloting a project for Reach regulation compliance since 2014

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Be leader Management
Balanced Scorecard
Continuous Improvement
DMAIC
Lean Manufacturing
Managerial Skills > People Management
New Product Development
New Product Introduction
Process Mapping
Project Management
Quality Management Systems
Zero Defect implementation
concurrent engineering development
development of the Business Unit EHS programs and
large experience
led Management
product
zero defect program implementation
Lotus 1-2-3
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
Minitab
Quality Assurance
Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • Skf - Responsable Qualité

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2001 - maintenant Part 21G regulation (Veritas) / Part and FAR 145 regulation (Veritas) / Safety Management System (Veritas) / CCAR 145 regulation (CAAC)

  • SKF Aerospace France - Responsable qualité

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2001 - maintenant Certification qualité - Qualité en conception/production et maintien

  • EADS - Matra système et Information - Compagnies des Signaux - Responsable qualité projet et Assurance Qualité fournisseurs

    1992 - 2001

  • Cs Communication & Systemes - Quality management

    Le Plessis-Robinson 1992 - 2001 : Audits (CEGOS) / Quality management, assurance and control (CEGOS) / Management Project Cascade (Compagnies des Signaux) / Suppliers evaluation (AFNOR) / Advanced methods for audit (AFNOR) / Quality indicators and dashboard (AFNOR) / Quality documentation optimization (AFNOR) / Be trainer (Formatem) / En9100 and management by processes (IQI) / Excellence in Design (IQI) / Be leader Management (SKF)

  • Snecma - Messier Hispano - Ingénieur matériaux et procédés

    1989 - 1991 - Corrective actions and processes improvement by exploitation of non conformities
    - Special process installation qualification
    - Subcontractors agreement and quality reporting

Formations

  • SKF

    Valence 2014 - 2017 : SKF leading in Global networks - English booster : Present with clarity, impact and confidence

  • SKF

    Valence 2012 - 2013 SKF Six Sigma Green Belt certification

    Group Project Management GPM2 level 2 Project Manager

  • SKF

    Valence 2008 - 2011 SKF Quality Academy certification

    : SKF Quality Academy certification (Business process management, Zero defect, Advanced Product Quality Planning APQP process, Suppliers Management, Measurement and Statistical)

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble INPG

    Grenoble 1986 - 1988 ENSEEG

    Physique des matériaux

  • Institut Polytechnique De Grenoble

    Grenoble 1985 - 1988 ENSEEG

    Others activities

    Married, two childrens
    Endurance sport competition (biking, swimming, Cross-country skiing)
    Tourism: Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas
    Portable : + 33 6 30 39 54 29
    E-Mail : serge.challut@sfr.fr

