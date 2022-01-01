Serge CHALLUT

Serge is a Senior Quality Manager with large experience in Aeronautics and Defense, he has been focused on Operations: Quality Management System, Project QA, Suppliers QA, Zero defect in Manufacturing and Maintenance Repair Organization.
He has been responsible for product released during 10 years in Aeronautics and has obtain several approval certifications in the field of Aeronautics (French and foreign certification bodies).
He has a significant experience in project management within cross functional organization within several units for quality plan piloting (more than 10 projects with different companies as joint venture).
He is also experienced in suppliers evaluation and development (from 20 % rejection to 2% rejection) as well Zero Defect implementation (Customer rejection from 2 to 0,2 %).
Certified six sigma Green Belt, he has been involved in a Business Excellence program (lean manufacturing) and was later Project manager for new product development with the objective to deploy Advanced Product Quality Planning APQP processes by promoting six sigma prevention tools.
He is in charge now, in addition to Quality activities, to define and deploy Business Plan for Environment, Health and Safety within SKF Aerospace Business Unit (10 units in EU and US)
He has been also piloting a project for Reach regulation compliance since 2014
