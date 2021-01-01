Shayan SHATERIAN

The journey within Unilever continue in a different way after my apprenticeship, I joined the Unilever Future Leader Program aiming to become specialist in Supply Chain.

In the past 3 years I had several jobs in different step sourcing unit (manufacturing), innovation, central planning and customer service.



I am a multi-skilled Industrial Engineer, Project and Technical manager with several years’ experience gained within a demanding work environment. Able to adapt myself and find a solution to resolve the difficulties, I enjoy the challenge of working under pressure, operating to tight timetables. Being a highly effective communicator. I have a proven ability to priorities, plan and execute given tasks within specified time-lines. I have a verifiable record in improving operational efficiencies and driving cost efficiencies. Currently I am pursuing my career within Unilever for the UFLP.



Je poursuis l'expérience avec Unilever avec le programme UFLP (Unilever Futur Leadership Programme) suite à mon apprentissage, dans le but de me spécialiser dans supply chain. Durant les 3 dernières années j’ai eu plusieurs postes à différent niveau de la chaine d’approvisionnement.



Je suis un Ingénieur généraliste polyvalent, avec plus de 3 ans d'expériences en tant que cadres / chef de projets au sein d'un environnement de travail exigeant. Ce qui m’a permis d’être capable de m'adapter aux difficultés et aux contraintes afin de trouver des solutions techniques. J'apprécie le défi de travailler sous pression et fonctionnant à des horaires serrés. Etant un communicateur et un animateur très efficace, J'ai prouvé ma capacité à prioriser, planifier et exécuter des tâches données dans un calendrier précis. J'ai une expérience dans l'amélioration de l'efficacité opérationnelle et la conduite des économies de coûts.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Coaching

Gestion de maintenance

Analyse technique

Communication

Organisation du travail

Amélioration continue

Leadership

Travail en équipe