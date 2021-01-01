Shayan SHATERIAN

-
Unilever
- Customer service coordinator
Rueil-Malmaison
2016 - maintenant
In charge of several customer my routine is making sure that their needs are being satisfied, aiming to provide excellent customer service and to promote this idea throughout the team.
My daily work is at various levels, from head office to the front-end of the business and in most cases will be:
• Helping to develop and implement a customer service policy
• Implementation of scorecard to measure customer satisfaction and improve services
• Managing a team of customer service staff
Providing help and advice to customers using your organization’s products or services, communicating courteously with customers by telephone, email, letter and face-to-face. Investigating and solving customers' problems, which may be complex or long-standing problems that have been passed on by customer service assistants. Handling customer complaints or any major incidents, such as a security issue or a customer being taken ill
Responsable de plusieurs clients mon rôle est d’assurer que tous les besoins des clients sont honorés.
Mon travail s’effectue à différents niveaux, bureautique et rendez-vous clientèle ce qui consiste à :
• Définition et mis en œuvre de la stratégie du service client
• Mis en place des indicateurs de suivi de satisfaction du client et amélioration du service
• Gestion de l’équipe des chefs de pôle
-
Unilever
- Category planning
Rueil-Malmaison
2016 - 2016
During this assignment I was in charge of the Ice cream European stock, aiming to find the right balance to hit cash and service target.
Challenging countries and sourcing units (factories) to align their strategy into a common goal.
Analyzing the weather impact and sales results on a weekly basis, reporting to the board team and European leader.
In addition I took over the development of a tool setting up production stock strategy based on weather sensitivity and past sales results.
Durant cette rotation j’ai eu la responsabilité des stocks européens de glace, avec le but d’atteindre les objectifs de stockage et de service.
En défiant les usines et les pays d’aligner leur stratégie sur les mêmes bases.
J’ai aussi assuré l’analyse des données de ventes et l’impact de météo, en reportant aux leaders européens.
En parallèle j’ai pris en charge la suite du développement d’un outil, permettant la mise en place de la stratégie stockage basée sur l’impact météo et ventes antérieures.
-
Unilever
- Portofolio & Innovation Coordinator
Rueil-Malmaison
2015 - 2016
As a P&I coordinator i do represent all the SC functions in project team, I support brand development marketing in order to align SC/BD strategy to deliver profitable portofolios.
We carry out differents types of project : Innovation, Renovation, Rollout, etc. for each type of project i ensure that from a SC perspective every thing is considered (deadline, resource, production capacity, business constraint, etc).
Mainly in charge of roll out project within Europe, focus on the feasibility analysis by collecting cross functional inputs. Aiming to ensure successful/profitable products delivery for a sustainable growth.
In parallel i had two main goals which are creating a network inbetween P&I, factories and R&D, the other one is to set up a toolkit & standard for the project management.
My purpose is to make the procedure smooth and give a clear visibility to each function about
the project management process (steps, leadtimes).
En tant que P&I coordinateur (Portfolio and Innovation), j’ai été en charge de représenter les fonctions de supply chain auprès de marketing, dans le but d’aligner nos stratégies.
L’équipe est en charge de différents types de projets ; innovation, Rénovation, lancement des produit existant dans d’autre pays EU, etc. Pour chaque projet je devais m’assurer que toutes les spécifications et contraintes production ont été prises en comptes (date butoir, ressource humaines, capacité, etc).
Principalement en charge des projets de lancement dans l’Europe, axé sur la faisabilité en analysant des données des fonctions impliquées dans le but d’assurer que le projet soit une réussite et rentable dans le but des produits avec une croissance durable.
En plus de ma collaboration avec marketing, j’ai travaillé sur 2 autres projets d’amélioration continue, créer un réseau interne entre les P&I, Usines et R&D dans le but d’améliorer les communications internes. Plus la création d’un outil documentaire accompagnant les équipes projets.
-
Miko
- ManEx Facilitator / Facilitateur ManEx
Rueil-Malmaison
2014 - 2015
I start my professionnel career as a ManEx Facilitator (Manufacturing Exellence) within the factory Cogesal-Miko.
As a ManEx facilitator i'm in charge of several projects, which aim to reduce factory's waste, losses and conversation costs.
My routine is to identify, analyse data and use my solving-problem skills to improve security, to reduce quality defects and eliminate production waste.
I lead the 5S implementation within the factory (6 packing lines, mixt plant, warehouse and palatalization), i coach and train the operators on line during two days in order two implement the first two steps of 5S.
I also launched the shift leader 5S audit and manager 5S audit, to evaluate area's 5S level and then set up an action plan to reach the target.
I'm also part the team in charge of WCM (World Class Manufacturing) implementation which is the evolution after TPM (Total Productive Maintenance). I support the Autonomous Maintenance, Professional Maintenance and Focus Improvement pillar's leader.
We have been working on the preparation phase before our kick off, which include involving people to the WCM journey, working on the WCM tools to fit them to our needs, sharing our experience whith the WCM network.
-
Keolis
- Maintenance Engineer / Ingénieur de maintenance
Paris
2014 - 2014
During my internship I conduct 2 projects regarding Tram line 1 and Tram new lines 2 & 3 within the Nottingham Tram, called "Asset Management" & "Maintenance Strategy".
As an apprentice Asset Manager I am responsible for updating the CMMS database within the Nottingham Tram Engineering department.
This project includes several jobs :
-Checking all the Engineering documents
-Establishment of a Engineering change matrix
-Updating all the Work Instruction
-Updating equipment's database
My role also involves being a Maintenance Engineer to study the current maintenance Strategy.
In order to suggest a new strategy for Tram line 1 and develop a strategy for tram new lines 2 & 3.
I have established a Management System to enable staff to carry out a simulation of maintenance and breakdown analysis.
J'effetue un stage de fin d'étude au sein de la société Nottingham Tram, je mène 2 projets en rapport avec la ligne 1 du tramway et les nouvelles lignes du tramway lignes 2 &3.
Ces projets sont intitulés "Asset Management" et "stratégie d'entretien".
En tant que Ingénieur apprenti responsable des equipements, je suis responsable de la mise à jour de la GMAO.
Ce projet comprend plusieurs étapes:
-Vérification de tous les documents d'ingénierie
-Mise en place d'une matrice de changement d'ingénierie
-Mise a jour de toutes les gammes de maintenance
-Mise a jour de la base de données des equipements.
Mon rôle icomprend aussi la responsabilité d'un ingénieur de maintenance, dans le but d'étudier l'actuelle stratégie de maintenance.
Afin de proposer une nouvelle stratégie pour la ligne 1 du tramway et de développer une stratégie pour les nouvelles lignes de tramway 2 et 3.
J'ai mis en place un système de gestion pour permettre au personnel d'effectuer une simulation de maintenance et d'analyser les pannes.
-
Unilever
- Technical engineer in servicing and maintenace / Ingénieur technique en maintenance
Rueil-Malmaison
2013 - 2014
I'm responsible for the management of two projects, dedicated to preventive maintenance.
First project that i conduct is called "The hour Maintenance", the aim is to convert the systematic maintenance to conditional maintenance.
This project include a save of time for staff and save of expenses.
To achieve my objective i did the jobs bellow :
- Manage and organize a technical project.
- Analyze data
- Define CMMS specification
- Monitoring of software development
- Implementation of CMMS onto the production lines
- In charge of operators training
- In charge of communication about the progress of project
I am responsible for the management of a technical training for a number of operators in a variety of maintenance subjects, practically and academic.
The aim of this training is to analyze a breakdown in a short time.
I set up a method to analyze machine's breakdown, which is based on the Lean tools
Je suis responsable de la gestion de deux projets, dédiée à la maintenance préventive.
Un des projets que je réalise est appelé «la maintenance a l'heure", l'objectif est de convertir la maintenance systématique en maintenance conditionnelle.
Ce projet permet réduire le temps de la maintenance preventive et de réduire les dépenses de la maintenance.
Pour atteindre mon objectif je ne les emplois ci-dessous:
- Chargé de la gestion d'un projet technique.
- Analyser les données
- Définir les spécifications GMAO
- Suivi du développement de logiciels
- Mise en place de la GMAO sur les lignes de production
- En charge de la formation des opérateurs
- En charge de la communication sur l'état d'avancement de projet
Je suis responsable de la gestion de la mise en place d'une formation pour un certain nombre d'opérateurs, pratiquement et théorique.
L'objectif de cette formation est d'analyser une panne dans un laps de temps tres court.
J'ai mis en place une méthode pour analyser la panne, qui est basé sur les outils Lean.
-
IDEA Conception
- Business manager / Chargé d'affaires
2011 - 2013
As a business manager my routine job is the management of customer and international suppliers. i also lead customer's projects from the specification until the delivery.
My role involves also mentoring our subcontractors.
Furthermore i lead two projects with several jobs, in order to develop the company.
Improvement of supply chain
- Setting up organization's tools
- Setting up tools to manage documentation flows
- Management of production
- Management of the subcontractors
Develop the company via international trade
- Setting up a database
- Setting up a management tool
- Translate marketing in english
- Setting up a method to study the market
En tant que chargé d'affaires je suis responsable de la gestion des clients et des fournisseurs internationaux. Je mène également des projets correspondant aux demandes des clients, de la définition du cahiers des charges jusqu'à la livraison dans les locaux du client.
Mon rôle consiste également mentorat nos sous-traitants.
De plus, je réalise deux projets en vue de développer la société.
Améliorer et optimiser la supply chain et réduire le délai de livraison
• Création des outils d’ordonnancement
• Mise en place d’un outil de suivi de flux documentaire
• Planification de la production
• Consultation et gestion de sous-traitance
Développer la société à travers le commerce international
• Création d’une base de données de contacts,
• Création d’un outil de suivi
• Chargé de suivi clientèle
• Traduction d’outil de marketing et de site internet en anglais
• Création et traduction en anglais d’outil d’étude de marchés
-
Peep
- Responsable logistique / in charge of logistics
2011 - 2011
Peep is an society which provide books to high schools student.
I am responsible of the delivery, book storage and i lead a team of 4 people
Peep est une association de parents d'éleve qui prete des livres scolaires aux lycéens.
Je suis responsable de la livraison , du stockage des livres et j'encadre une équipe de 4 personnes.
-
La fonderie de venissieux SAS
- Technicien de maintenance / service technician
2010 - 2010
I carry out a prject during my worckplacement within the "La Fonderie de vénissieux", including the main objectives below:
Improve the production
- Programming machine (automaton)
- Set up technical solutions
J'effectue un stage de fin d'étude au sein de la fonderie de vénissieux, dans l'optique d'optimiser le processus de production.
- Programmation et maintenance d’automate programmable industriel
- Réalisation de solutions techniques
-
Burn Coca cola
- Organisateur d'évenement / Events planner
2008 - 2010
I work for Coca Cola as a Events planner within the region Rhone- Alpes, i planned and organized student events and sponsored several events.
I lead a team of 10 planners and deal with several actors in order to promote the brand Burn.
Je travaille pour Coca-Cola en tant qu'evenmentiel dans la région Rhone - Alpes , j'organise des événements étudiants et assure le role de sponsore.
Je dirige une équipe de 10 personnes et negocie avec plusieurs acteurs afin de promouvoir la marque Burn.