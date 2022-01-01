Retail
Siham DOUMI
Siham DOUMI
ORLÉANS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pole Emploi Montargis
- Conseillère à l'emploi
2017 - maintenant
Pôle Emploi Orléans Nord
- Conseillère en Insertion Professionnelle
2016 - 2016
Pass'Emploi Service
- Conseillère en Insertion Professionnelle Bénévole
2015 - 2015
Fiesta Jean's
- Conseillère en clientèle
2012 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Technique Sainte Croix Saint Euverte
Orleans
2016 - 2017
Titre Niveau III
Réseau
Ben PAUL
Celine PERDEREAU
Christopher DE MAGALHAES
Elodie CAGNART
Emilie DUFFAU
Halima BENKADA
Laura GOBIN
Magdaléna PAYEL
Sami AZZOUZ
Yoann MAXIMILIEN
