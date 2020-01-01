Menu

Soazig ROYON

Bischheim

Entreprises

  • SAD - Collaboratrice

    Bischheim 2011 - 2016 : Conjointe collaboratrice (entreprise individuelle BTP) ;

  • TRANSPORT BERT 42 - Affréteuse - Exploitante

    2004 - 2011 : Affréteuse - Exploitante chez Trts BERT à Sury-le-Comtal (42) ;

  • TRANSPORT MERLE - Exploitante

    1997 - 2004 : Exploitante chez Trts MERLE à Saint-Chamond (42) ;

  • Judo Club du Puy-en-Velay - Secrétaire

    1996 - 1996 Gestion administrative

  • Puy-en-Velay - Secrétaire

    1995 - 1996 Gestion administrative

  • Centre Hospitalier - Secrétaire

    1994 - 1995 : Secrétaire au Centre Hospitalier Ste Marie du Puy-en-Velay (43) ;

  • Tribunal d'Instance - Secrétaire

    1993 - 1993 Gestion administrative

