Solenn MARQUETTE

- OTHER EXPERIENCES
• ALLIANZ (2009, 2 Months) (summer internship as a Microinsurance Research Assistant) (France)
Consulting on best practices regarding ALLIANZ's worldwide microinsurance activities (business model, product offering, value chain, partnerships, IT architecture)
• FREELANCE INTERNSHIP (2003, 2 months) (Mauritania)
Field research project on the development of the Internet in emerging countries
• SERVICE CIVIL INTERNATIONAL (NGO) (2002, 2 months) (Senegal)
Voluntary service in an agricultural cooperative
SGCIB
- Lean Management Navigator
PARIS
2011 - maintenant
NSGB LIFE, SOGECAP (Société Générale Assurance) (Egypte)
- Head of Finance and Organization
2010 - 2011
• Set up of the Organization division (3 reports), in charge of project management, quality, internal control, compliance
• Restructuring of the Finance division (7 reports) following the former resignation of the manager and his senior collaborators
• End-of-year closing; Enhancement of the financial reporting and monitoring system
• Implementation of a new budget model
• Supervision and optimisation of the daily operations
SOGECAP (Société Générale Assurance) (France, Russie, Egypte, Roumanie, Croatie)
- International Project Manager
2006 - 2009
• Launch of new life insurance companies in Croatia (11 months) and Russia (6 months): coordination of the local management teams (5 heads of departments) for setting-up from scratch the activity (product offer, back office processes, IT architecture, accounting system, project organization); liaison with the banking partners for implementing SOGECAP’s bankinsurance model; Reporting and communication to the Headquarters
• Launch of the Group's first pension fund company in Romania (3 months): back-office process design, liaison with the banking partner for organizing the front-office
• Analysis of the information system of the Egyptian subsidiary
• Head Office experience: contribution to standardizing the Group’s international development (product offer, best practices, follow-up of subsidiaries’ development)
SOGECAP (Société Générale Assurance) (Egypte)
- Business Analyst (V.I.E.)
2005 - 2006
Analysis of the possibility to roll-out worldwide the Egyptian back-office software; launching of IT automation projects; implementation of a basic IT project methodology
CEA (the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) (France)
- Research Analyst (6-month Internship)
2004 - 2004
Development of an automatic seismic alert system based on Neural Networks