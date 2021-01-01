Menu

Solenn MARQUETTE

INTERNATIONAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Other - OTHER EXPERIENCES

    maintenant • ALLIANZ (2009, 2 Months) (summer internship as a Microinsurance Research Assistant) (France)
    Consulting on best practices regarding ALLIANZ's worldwide microinsurance activities (business model, product offering, value chain, partnerships, IT architecture)

    • FREELANCE INTERNSHIP (2003, 2 months) (Mauritania)
    Field research project on the development of the Internet in emerging countries

    • SERVICE CIVIL INTERNATIONAL (NGO) (2002, 2 months) (Senegal)
    Voluntary service in an agricultural cooperative

  • SGCIB - Lean Management Navigator

    PARIS 2011 - maintenant

  • NSGB LIFE, SOGECAP (Société Générale Assurance) (Egypte) - Head of Finance and Organization

    2010 - 2011 • Set up of the Organization division (3 reports), in charge of project management, quality, internal control, compliance
    • Restructuring of the Finance division (7 reports) following the former resignation of the manager and his senior collaborators
    • End-of-year closing; Enhancement of the financial reporting and monitoring system
    • Implementation of a new budget model
    • Supervision and optimisation of the daily operations

  • SOGECAP (Société Générale Assurance) (France, Russie, Egypte, Roumanie, Croatie) - International Project Manager

    2006 - 2009 • Launch of new life insurance companies in Croatia (11 months) and Russia (6 months): coordination of the local management teams (5 heads of departments) for setting-up from scratch the activity (product offer, back office processes, IT architecture, accounting system, project organization); liaison with the banking partners for implementing SOGECAP’s bankinsurance model; Reporting and communication to the Headquarters
    • Launch of the Group's first pension fund company in Romania (3 months): back-office process design, liaison with the banking partner for organizing the front-office
    • Analysis of the information system of the Egyptian subsidiary
    • Head Office experience: contribution to standardizing the Group’s international development (product offer, best practices, follow-up of subsidiaries’ development)

  • SOGECAP (Société Générale Assurance) (Egypte) - Business Analyst (V.I.E.)

    2005 - 2006 Analysis of the possibility to roll-out worldwide the Egyptian back-office software; launching of IT automation projects; implementation of a basic IT project methodology

  • CEA (the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) (France) - Research Analyst (6-month Internship)

    2004 - 2004 Development of an automatic seismic alert system based on Neural Networks

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :