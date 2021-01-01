Solenne MULLER-FEUGA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chambéry
WHAT
BUSINESS STRATEGY / DEVELOPMENT
WEBMARKETING (among wich WEB 2.0)
TRADITIONAL MARKETING (among wich resellers network development in retailing industry)
GLOBAL COMMUNICATION (including the Web)
CLOUD COMPUTING (CRM, EMAILING...)
DATA WAREHOUSE ISSUES and solutioning
INNOVATION ORIENTED
CEO & entrepeneurs right-hand man
HOW
Business development
Consulting
Middle management
Project management
Training (business school & institutions)
WITH WHO
- FACQ-SMS.EU: Business developper (PACA region, France)
facq sms is an independent medicosocial benchmark & project management coaching consultancy (Grenoble area, France)
- TOUTENNUANCES.ODAVIA.COM - HELENE S.: Global marketing, webmarketing & communication
- IFGAP.NET: webmarketing & community manager, corporate communication manager
- INSEEC ALPES SAVOIE : Part-time lecturer
- 1JOURMAGIQUE.COM : Business developper
- R&D in digital marketing issues
WHERE
In France
Looking Out of the E.U. from 2015: Australia, Canada
WHY?
because.
"WHAT ELSE ?"
Entrepreneurs / CEO board member / advisor, smart growth, English, Chinese, German, Web, Internet, IP, PNA, on/off line, flashcode, print & web promotion, community management, website, CRM, CMS, customer database, innovation, BtoB, BtoBtoB, BtoBtoC, BtoC, CtoB, product, service, efficiency, brand marketing, INPI, GEN code, QR code, market stuy, case study,, benchmark, strategy, event, sustainable development, ecoresponsible, RSE, health, well being, team building, coordination, coaching
2001-2008
- WEBMARKETING
- EMAIL MARKETING
- CRM MULTICANAL
- MARKETING DIRECT
- MARKETING PRODUIT
- MARKETING STRATEGIQUE
- MARKETING OPERATIONNEL
- ASSOCIEE DE RECHERCHES (TOURISME DURABLE)
- RH MARKETING - COACHING (Self branding, simulation d'entretiens, CV update)
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT / - DEVELOPPEMENT DE RESEAU DE REVENTE NATIONAL (CE, GMS)
- MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL (formation, modes opératoires techniques, cahiers des charges, suivi de budget, mise en place d'outils gestion de projet)
Où : PME touristique (call centre, e-commerces, génération de 100keuro de CA client (direct et indirect); inakis.fr, avocette.fr, Groupe Lost River, Curtin Sustainable Tourism Centre (Perth, Australie), Portefeuille privé (TPE ; e-commerce, tourisme, développement durable, immobilier, formation des entreprises et teambuilding), ASADAC Territoires (Savoie), AFIJ (31, 12, 34)
Mes compétences :
Webmarketing
Email
GRC
Business plan
Ecommerce
Web 2.0
International
Développement durable
Cahier des charges
Website improvement
Business development
SEO/SEM
