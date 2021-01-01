Solenne MULLER-FEUGA

Welcome



WHAT

BUSINESS STRATEGY / DEVELOPMENT

WEBMARKETING (among wich WEB 2.0)

TRADITIONAL MARKETING (among wich resellers network development in retailing industry)

GLOBAL COMMUNICATION (including the Web)

CLOUD COMPUTING (CRM, EMAILING...)

DATA WAREHOUSE ISSUES and solutioning

INNOVATION ORIENTED

CEO & entrepeneurs right-hand man



HOW

Business development

Consulting

Middle management

Project management

Training (business school & institutions)

Webmaster:Array & twitter.com/ecomarketingnow (all rights reserved)



WITH WHO

- FACQ-SMS.EU: Business developper (PACA region, France)

facq sms is an independent medicosocial benchmark & project management coaching consultancy (Grenoble area, France)

- TOUTENNUANCES.ODAVIA.COM - HELENE S.: Global marketing, webmarketing & communication

- IFGAP.NET: webmarketing & community manager, corporate communication manager

- INSEEC ALPES SAVOIE : Part-time lecturer

- 1JOURMAGIQUE.COM : Business developper

- R&D in digital marketing issues



WHERE

In France

Looking Out of the E.U. from 2015: Australia, Canada



WHY?

because.



"WHAT ELSE ?"

Entrepreneurs / CEO board member / advisor, smart growth, English, Chinese, German, Web, Internet, IP, PNA, on/off line, flashcode, print & web promotion, community management, website, CRM, CMS, customer database, innovation, BtoB, BtoBtoB, BtoBtoC, BtoC, CtoB, product, service, efficiency, brand marketing, INPI, GEN code, QR code, market stuy, case study,, benchmark, strategy, event, sustainable development, ecoresponsible, RSE, health, well being, team building, coordination, coaching





2001-2008

- WEBMARKETING

- EMAIL MARKETING

- CRM MULTICANAL

- MARKETING DIRECT

- MARKETING PRODUIT

- MARKETING STRATEGIQUE

- MARKETING OPERATIONNEL

- ASSOCIEE DE RECHERCHES (TOURISME DURABLE)

- RH MARKETING - COACHING (Self branding, simulation d'entretiens, CV update)

- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT / - DEVELOPPEMENT DE RESEAU DE REVENTE NATIONAL (CE, GMS)

- MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL (formation, modes opératoires techniques, cahiers des charges, suivi de budget, mise en place d'outils gestion de projet)



Où : PME touristique (call centre, e-commerces, génération de 100keuro de CA client (direct et indirect); inakis.fr, avocette.fr, Groupe Lost River, Curtin Sustainable Tourism Centre (Perth, Australie), Portefeuille privé (TPE ; e-commerce, tourisme, développement durable, immobilier, formation des entreprises et teambuilding), ASADAC Territoires (Savoie), AFIJ (31, 12, 34)



Mes compétences :

Webmarketing

Email

GRC

Business plan

Ecommerce

Web 2.0

International

Développement durable

Cahier des charges

Website improvement

Business development

SEO/SEM

Lyon