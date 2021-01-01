Menu

Solenne MULLER-FEUGA

Antony

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Gestionnaire de portefeuille Risques des professionnels
Foncia

WHAT
BUSINESS STRATEGY / DEVELOPMENT
WEBMARKETING (among wich WEB 2.0)
TRADITIONAL MARKETING (among wich resellers network development in retailing industry)
GLOBAL COMMUNICATION (including the Web)
CLOUD COMPUTING (CRM, EMAILING...)
DATA WAREHOUSE ISSUES and solutioning
INNOVATION ORIENTED
CEO & entrepeneurs right-hand man

HOW
Business development
Consulting
Middle management
Project management
Training (business school & institutions)
WITH WHO
- FACQ-SMS.EU: Business developper (PACA region, France)
facq sms is an independent medicosocial benchmark & project management coaching consultancy (Grenoble area, France)
- TOUTENNUANCES.ODAVIA.COM - HELENE S.: Global marketing, webmarketing & communication
- IFGAP.NET: webmarketing & community manager, corporate communication manager
- INSEEC ALPES SAVOIE : Part-time lecturer
- 1JOURMAGIQUE.COM : Business developper
- R&D in digital marketing issues

WHERE
In France
Looking Out of the E.U. from 2015: Australia, Canada

WHY?
because.

"WHAT ELSE ?"
Entrepreneurs / CEO board member / advisor, smart growth, English, Chinese, German, Web, Internet, IP, PNA, on/off line, flashcode, print & web promotion, community management, website, CRM, CMS, customer database, innovation, BtoB, BtoBtoB, BtoBtoC, BtoC, CtoB, product, service, efficiency, brand marketing, INPI, GEN code, QR code, market stuy, case study,, benchmark, strategy, event, sustainable development, ecoresponsible, RSE, health, well being, team building, coordination, coaching


2001-2008
- WEBMARKETING
- EMAIL MARKETING
- CRM MULTICANAL
- MARKETING DIRECT
- MARKETING PRODUIT
- MARKETING STRATEGIQUE
- MARKETING OPERATIONNEL
- ASSOCIEE DE RECHERCHES (TOURISME DURABLE)
- RH MARKETING - COACHING (Self branding, simulation d'entretiens, CV update)
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT / - DEVELOPPEMENT DE RESEAU DE REVENTE NATIONAL (CE, GMS)
- MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL (formation, modes opératoires techniques, cahiers des charges, suivi de budget, mise en place d'outils gestion de projet)

Où : PME touristique (call centre, e-commerces, génération de 100keuro de CA client (direct et indirect); inakis.fr, avocette.fr, Groupe Lost River, Curtin Sustainable Tourism Centre (Perth, Australie), Portefeuille privé (TPE ; e-commerce, tourisme, développement durable, immobilier, formation des entreprises et teambuilding), ASADAC Territoires (Savoie), AFIJ (31, 12, 34)

Mes compétences :
Webmarketing
Email
GRC
Business plan
Ecommerce
Web 2.0
International
Développement durable
Cahier des charges
Website improvement
Business development
SEO/SEM
Entreprises

  • Foncia - Gestionaire de portefeuille polyvalente

    Antony 2015 - maintenant

  • SOLENNE MULLER-FEUGA ECOMARKETINGTODAY - Free lance

    2013 - 2015 Business development for a small private consulting company specialised in change management (medicosocial industry ; missions: strategic pre-contact by phoning & emailing with key managers & leaders ; Database up-date)
    Toutennuances.odavia.com: website improvement, webmarketing & communication strategy

  • Mediapost Groupe La Poste - Distribution (supports de marketing direct, médias de services)

    2012 - maintenant MEDIAPOST (PNA, zones urbaines, étalonnage numérique)
    PAGES JAUNES

  • INSEEC ALPES SAVOIE - Conseil-Formation CRM-Webmarketing-Marketing direct-Communication (bac+5)

    2010 - maintenant -CONSULTANTE (WEB)MARKETING - CRM - COMMUNICATION
    Chargée de communication, IFGAP (www.ifgap.net)
    - INTERVENANTE - FORMATRICE (200H)
    - MEMBRE DE JURY (soutenances, admissions)
    - CONCEPTRICE DE SUJETS
    - ANIMATION et DEVELOPPEMENT DE RESEAU PRO

  • Comité départemental de tourisme - Sites de e-commerce - Chargée de marketing direct, multicanal, GRC et développement commercial - Manager

    2008 - 2010 cash flow boost (on-line and off line sales, national resellers network for a giftbox brand)

Formations

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2004 - 2006 Mastère Spécialisé Entreprendre

    Marketing stratégique et opérationnel, Business development, Management d'équipe, Approche juridique-financière-budgétaire-comptable de l'activité, Etudes de cas à l'international, mission de stage professionnel à l'étranger en cabinet de conseil spécialisé (Australie)

