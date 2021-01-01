Sonia CHEVANCE

Enrichie de mes expériences, en France et à l'étranger, dans les métiers du tourisme, de l’accueil, de l’animation et de l'hôtellerie, je possède une bonne connaissance des filières du secteur (hôtellerie, fluvial, d'affaires, patrimoine....). Désireuse d’évoluer dans ma carrière, je recherche un poste de conseillère en voyages, n'importe où dans le monde. Curieuse, créative, stimulée par les challenges, je suis prête à m'investir complètement dans un travail épanouissant.



I am a French citizen, and a dynamic individual with ten years of international experience in the field of tourism, cultural events and Customer Care. Whilst functioning as project leader, I have designed and implanted various projects and events management. After fifteen years spent in Africa, twelve in France, one in Australia, I have been in more than forty five countries all over Asia, Europe and Africa. Thanks to my wide range of travels and personal experience, I have developed a passion for foreign cultures and languages. As International Hostess and translator from Italian/English to French, over a period of three years, I worked for two European Cruise-ship companies. I have carried out a position in public relations and I learnt how to interact with an international public. My various responsibilities allowed me to become polyvalent as much as professional. I am quick to learn when I am assigned to new tasks and I am prepared to carry out any tasks assigned. My enthusiasm for human contact has enhanced personal communication skills, and I have a very adaptable personality. I would love to find an avenue, in the field of tourism and public relations, in which to contribute my extensive knowledge and experience as Travel Councellor.



Mes compétences :

Conférencier

Yield management

Webmarketing

Créativité

Aisance relationelle

Networking

Autonomie

WordPress

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel