Sonia CHEVANCE

PERROS GUIREC

Enrichie de mes expériences, en France et à l'étranger, dans les métiers du tourisme, de l’accueil, de l’animation et de l'hôtellerie, je possède une bonne connaissance des filières du secteur (hôtellerie, fluvial, d'affaires, patrimoine....). Désireuse d’évoluer dans ma carrière, je recherche un poste de conseillère en voyages, n'importe où dans le monde. Curieuse, créative, stimulée par les challenges, je suis prête à m'investir complètement dans un travail épanouissant.

I am a French citizen, and a dynamic individual with ten years of international experience in the field of tourism, cultural events and Customer Care. Whilst functioning as project leader, I have designed and implanted various projects and events management. After fifteen years spent in Africa, twelve in France, one in Australia, I have been in more than forty five countries all over Asia, Europe and Africa. Thanks to my wide range of travels and personal experience, I have developed a passion for foreign cultures and languages. As International Hostess and translator from Italian/English to French, over a period of three years, I worked for two European Cruise-ship companies. I have carried out a position in public relations and I learnt how to interact with an international public. My various responsibilities allowed me to become polyvalent as much as professional. I am quick to learn when I am assigned to new tasks and I am prepared to carry out any tasks assigned. My enthusiasm for human contact has enhanced personal communication skills, and I have a very adaptable personality. I would love to find an avenue, in the field of tourism and public relations, in which to contribute my extensive knowledge and experience as Travel Councellor.

Mes compétences :
Conférencier
Yield management
Webmarketing
Créativité
Aisance relationelle
Networking
Autonomie
WordPress
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Hôtel** de Perros - Réceptionniste

    2016 - maintenant De l'accueil des clients à la gestion des réservations, en passant par la comptabilité et la prospection d'une nouvelle clientèle. Mise en place d'un livret d'accueil

  • Association de Gestion et de Restauration de l'Abbaye Maritime de Beauport - Guide touristique

    2012 - 2013 Guide-Conférencière, Association de l'Abbaye Maritime de Beauport - France 6 mois en
    Guide touristique avec missions d'accueil, de promotion du Site classé Monument Historique et de vente des produits des prestataires.



    Représentante locale d'agence réceptive, Agence de Voyages «Gats And Tourgats » - Grèce

  • Gats & Tourgats - Déléguée francophone à RHODES (Grèce)

    2012 - 2012 Déléguée francophone bénévole à destination de l'ile de Rhodes avec plusieurs missions : Réception et assistance des touristes francophones; Relation et coopération avec les agents réceptifs locaux, hôteliers et partenaires

    Gestion des demandes, imprévus et des conflits de la clientèle.

  • Brittany ferries - Hôtesse d'Accueil

    Roscoff 2011 - 2011 Responsable de la coordination, logistique et communication auprès de la clientèle et de l’équipage.

  • Costa Croisières - Hôtesse Internationale

    2008 - 2010 Rôle d'Assistante de langues (Anglais/Français/Italien) auprès de la clientèle croisiériste francophone. Prise en charge de l'organisation  et de l'animation de réunions d’informations, de conférences culturelles et touristiques. Missions de guide- accompagnatrice pendant les excusions. Chargée d'animer des conférences, animations, réunions et promotion des concessionnaires de bord et vente des produits

  • Costa Cruises - Hôtesse d'accueil

    2008 - 2015
    Rôle d'Assistante de langues (Anglais/Français/Italien) auprès de la clientèle croisiériste francophone. Prise en charge de l'organisation et de l'animation de réunions d'informations, de conférences culturelles et touristiques. Missions de guide-accompagnatrice pendant les excusions. Chargée d'animer des conférences, animations, réunions et promotion des concessionnaires de bord et vente des produits.

