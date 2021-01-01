Sophia KANTACH

-
Banque Populaire des Alpes - Haute Savoie, France
- Advisor
2012 - 2014
Apprenticeship - Advisor
Advise in insurance, financial investment, loan, and all the banking products.
All my objectives in terms of financial investment and loans had been achieved.
Giralp - Annecy, France
- Demonstrator
2011 - 2011
Demonstrator in retail
Paradise Beach Hotel - Portinatx, Spain
- Bar
2010 - 2010
3 months
Reside Etude Group - Cran Gevrier, France
- Internship
2010 - 2010
Internship
Management of student apartment
Partnership with proximity businesses
Competition benchmark
United Parcel Service - Dublin, Ireland
- Customer Service Representative
2008 - 2008
Customer Service Representative
General council, transport department-Annecy, France
- Administrative executive
2007 - 2008
Administrative executive
In charge of the transport card and the transport grant