Sophia KANTACH

MEYTHET

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Banque Populaire des Alpes - Haute Savoie, France - Advisor

    2012 - 2014 Apprenticeship - Advisor
    Advise in insurance, financial investment, loan, and all the banking products.
    All my objectives in terms of financial investment and loans had been achieved.

  • Giralp - Annecy, France - Demonstrator

    2011 - 2011 Demonstrator in retail

  • Paradise Beach Hotel - Portinatx, Spain - Bar

    2010 - 2010 3 months

  • Reside Etude Group - Cran Gevrier, France - Internship

    2010 - 2010 Internship
    Management of student apartment
    Partnership with proximity businesses
    Competition benchmark

  • United Parcel Service - Dublin, Ireland - Customer Service Representative

    2008 - 2008 Customer Service Representative

  • General council, transport department-Annecy, France - Administrative executive

    2007 - 2008 Administrative executive
    In charge of the transport card and the transport grant

Formations

  • University Institute Kurt Bösch (Sion)

    Sion 2013 - 2014 Master of Business Administration

    Average : 65,13%, Grade B

  • IPAC Business School

    Annecy 2012 - 2014 Master of Business

    Agreed Mark : 14,6/20, Grade B

  • Business School Of Abertay (Dundee, Scotland)

    Dundee, Scotland 2011 - 2012 Bachelor of Arts (Business)

    Agreed Mark : 13,64/20, Grade C

  • IPAC Business School

    Annecy 2009 - 2012 Bachelor of Arts (Marketing and Communication)

    Agreed Mark : 13,84/20, Grade C

