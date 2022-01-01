Retail
Sophie GARNIER (COLLOT)
Sophie GARNIER (COLLOT)
Bouygues Construction Purchasing
Responsable Achats
Guyancourt
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Achats
Commerciale
Expérience Commerciale
Entreprises
Bouygues Construction Purchasing
- Responsable Achats
Autre | Guyancourt (78280)
2017 - maintenant
Responsable des achats IT et audiovisuels pour des solutions Smart Building et Cities.
NEXTIRAONE France
- Responsable Achats
2002 - maintenant
Alcatel Réseaux d'Entreprise
- Ingénieur Commercial Télécom
1994 - 2001
Formations
CDAF - Compagnies Des Dirigeants Et Acheteurs De France
Fontenay Sous Bois
2011 - 2012
Diplôme ESAP 2000 - Maîtrise Achats
Alexandra HEBBEN
Christophe COURTOIS
Florence BUSNEL
Jean-Pierre POLLARA
Mickael BELLEGOU
Nathalie SANTOS
Olivier DE CLÉRY
Olivier JACQUET
Steeve AHACHE
