Sophie MAUPOINT

Richemont
- Business Consultant SAP Sales & Distribution, eCommerce, B to B
Paris
2013 - maintenant
- To design & realise global template processes by working on solution concepts and business requirements (Phone & online sales order to cash flows, click and collect process realization, customer management, purchase & sales order management, replenishment flow from Switzerland to European e-Commerce warehouse in Amsterdam)
- To be part of the global roll-out implementation by participating in all phases: Local Business Blueprint, Realisation, Training, Integration Test, Go Live Support
**Redesign of US eCommerce platform and extension to Canada
**Deployment of eCommerce & B to B in Japan for all Richemont brands
**Deployment of eCommerce European platform across 14 countries for several Maisons (Cartier, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre....)
- To work on documentation (customizing, template process documentation, functional specifications)
Accenture
- SAP Business Consultant
Paris
2010 - 2012
- Direct management of an Accenture business analyst and indirect management of DANONE trainee (Motivate others, regular feedback, knowledge sharing & transfer, performance review)
- Order To Cash project manager for SAP roll out of DANONE Baby sales unit in United Kingdom (order allocation, product substitution: Service KPIs knowledge)
- Order To Cash project manager for SAP deployment of DANONE medical worldwide warehouse based in Netherlands: replenishment process (direct shipping, intercompany flow, network, inventory management)
Accenture
- Business Analyst
Paris
2007 - 2010
- To coordinate an off-shore team of 3 developers with non-hierarchical management
- To deploy rebates & trade support management application in several DANONE Business unit (DANONE Japan, DANONE Waters Belgium, Nutricia Medical Division, Dannon, Blédina)
- To provide 3rd level support for the regional DANONE competency centers (core system enhancement, support, training)