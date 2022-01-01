Sôrameva VAHOMBEY

I am a first year Master’s student, Department of Construction & Energy. Internships in English speaking country are mandatory for this university course and provide us with valuable professional experience.
I learn and adapt fast. I like to discover new cultures and am not afraid to take up new challenges. My sense of responsibility and my ability to work on my own are my trump cards.
I would like to carry out my internship in the field of engineering consultancy relating to renewable energy.
Mes compétences :
Civil Engineering
teamworking skills
interpersonal skills
Organisational skills
Microsoft Office
Autocad
