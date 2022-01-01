Soukaina INAN

Mes compétences :
Customer relationship Management
relation client
sales
communication
Marketing opérationnel
vente
Entreprises
Groupon
- Trainer EMEA Merchant Services
Courbevoie2016 - maintenantMap out training plans, design and develop training programs (outsourced or in-house)
Choose appropriate training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training, professional development classes, etc)
Market available training opportunities to employees and provide necessary information
Conduct organization wide needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be addressed
Use accepted education principles and track new training methods and techniques
Assess instructional effectiveness and summarize evaluation reports determining the impact of training on employee skills and how it affects KPIs
Partner with internal stakeholders and liaise with matter experts regarding instructional design
Maintain updated curriculum database and training records
Provide train-the-trainer sessions for internal subject matter experts
Mazagan Beach Resort
- Social Media Coordinator
El Jadida2015 - 2016Create and manage all published content (images, video and written)
Monitor, listen and respond to users in a “Social” way while cultivating leads and sales.
Conduct online advocacy and open stream for cross-promotions.
Create & Monitor Social Ads – Send results
Develop and expand community and/or blogger outreach efforts (includes weekly articles in our official blog).
launch online marketing campaign ( google adwords, facebook ads, sms , newsletter ( internal and external)
Coordinating with different departments to update products, offers and other hotel facilities on the CMS
Create and design " La Gazette", a special internal newsletter in print version to our resident guests
Collecting Database from "Clarabridge" ( the guest satisfaction survey)
Mazagan beach resort
- Business/Leisure Travel Agent at the Mazagan Beach Resort and Golf
El Jadida2013 - 2015Ensure reservations for individual customers ,agencies ,corporate partners and tour operators
Provide customers the lasts promotions and all the hotel facilities
Fully conversant with Opera and guest connection for room and restaurant reservations
Assisting the reservation team with the hotel standards and the guidelines for the booking procedures
The set up of the reservation standards and the market metrix follow up for the guest satisfaction survey.
TSA training Certificate (Training services Asia ) for upselling skills on 2012
Groupon
- Partner Manager
Courbevoie2012 - 2013Reporting of progress and results across Groupon France and Morocco
Providing guidance to the partners during the publication process of the offer on the website
Coaching and mentoring new recruits
Supervising the customer satisfaction survey of both markets France and Morocco
Dell
- Inside sales representative
MONTPELLIER2010 - 2012Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
Understand customer needs and requirements
Route qualified opportunities to the appropriate sales executives for further development and closure
Close sales and achieve quarterly quotas
Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest
Maintain and expand your database of prospects within your assigned territory
Team with channel partners to build pipeline and close deals
Perform effective online demos to prospects
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)
Settat2011 - 2013Master bac+4
Utilisation des progiciels qui permettent de traiter directement avec le client, que ce soit au niveau de la vente, du marketing ou du service.