Soukaina INAN

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Customer relationship Management
relation client
sales
communication
Marketing opérationnel
vente

Entreprises

  • Groupon - Trainer EMEA Merchant Services

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant Map out training plans, design and develop training programs (outsourced or in-house)
    Choose appropriate training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training, professional development classes, etc)
    Market available training opportunities to employees and provide necessary information
    Conduct organization wide needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be addressed
    Use accepted education principles and track new training methods and techniques
    Assess instructional effectiveness and summarize evaluation reports determining the impact of training on employee skills and how it affects KPIs
    Partner with internal stakeholders and liaise with matter experts regarding instructional design
    Maintain updated curriculum database and training records
    Provide train-the-trainer sessions for internal subject matter experts

  • Mazagan Beach Resort - Social Media Coordinator

    El Jadida 2015 - 2016 Create and manage all published content (images, video and written)
    Monitor, listen and respond to users in a “Social” way while cultivating leads and sales.
    Conduct online advocacy and open stream for cross-promotions.
    Create & Monitor Social Ads – Send results
    Develop and expand community and/or blogger outreach efforts (includes weekly articles in our official blog).
    launch online marketing campaign ( google adwords, facebook ads, sms , newsletter ( internal and external)
    Coordinating with different departments to update products, offers and other hotel facilities on the CMS
    Create and design " La Gazette", a special internal newsletter in print version to our resident guests
    Collecting Database from "Clarabridge" ( the guest satisfaction survey)

  • Mazagan beach resort - Business/Leisure Travel Agent at the Mazagan Beach Resort and Golf

    El Jadida 2013 - 2015 Ensure reservations for individual customers ,agencies ,corporate partners and tour operators
    Provide customers the lasts promotions and all the hotel facilities
    Fully conversant with Opera and guest connection for room and restaurant reservations
    Assisting the reservation team with the hotel standards and the guidelines for the booking procedures
    The set up of the reservation standards and the market metrix follow up for the guest satisfaction survey.
    TSA training Certificate (Training services Asia ) for upselling skills on 2012

  • Groupon - Partner Manager

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2013 Reporting of progress and results across Groupon France and Morocco
    Providing guidance to the partners during the publication process of the offer on the website
    Coaching and mentoring new recruits
    Supervising the customer satisfaction survey of both markets France and Morocco

  • Dell - Inside sales representative

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2012 Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
    Understand customer needs and requirements
    Route qualified opportunities to the appropriate sales executives for further development and closure
    Close sales and achieve quarterly quotas
    Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest
    Maintain and expand your database of prospects within your assigned territory
    Team with channel partners to build pipeline and close deals
    Perform effective online demos to prospects

Formations

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2013 Master bac+4

    Utilisation des progiciels qui permettent de traiter directement avec le client, que ce soit au niveau de la vente, du marketing ou du service.

  • Faculté Polydisciplinaire D'El Jadida (El Jadida)

    El Jadida 2007 - 2010 licence

