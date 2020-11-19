Stephan Philippe Batycki / Born in Fontainebleau - France



19.11.2020: looking for a new professional challenge.



Last employer: Booking.com Amsterdam



French native - Master's degree holder from the Fontainebleau International Graduate business school ESCI (France)

UK Naric Certificate of comparability to British master's degree standards.

Graduated from the University of Lappeenranta - south east Karelia (Finland)



Professional experiences from public and private organizations worldwide.



Cross-cultural sensitivity.



Favourite motto: " Get yourself your own knowledge of someone, do not get it from people who pretend to know this person "



Contact me ( in English / en français FR ) at stephan.batycki@liberysurf.fr and/or s_baty@consultant.com and/or sbatycki@hotmail.com

(I always respond to a serious professional offer, if not, be sure that your email did not reach me)





PROFICIENCIES :



CUSTOMER SERVICE



Has taken care of the customer's need by providing and delivering service and assistance before, during and after the customer's purchase.



PRESALES



Has worked on presales activities by cold calling and email techniques



MARKET RESEARCH - DATA COLLECTION - PHONE INTERVIEW



Has conducted surveys by a phone interview with a script and without. Quantitative/qualitative socio-economic, political and commercial data collection



WRITING AND TRANSLATION



Has written reports and web pages. Has worked on translations from English into French.



EXPORT SALES ADMINISTRATION



Administration, order processing, transport documents editing, stock checking, commercial communication. Coordination between factories, warehouses, forwarding agents, international clients.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORT



Has helped French exporters to develop their business abroad by interviewing potential clients to estimate commercial partnership opportunities



INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT OPERATIONS



Import export truck/air quotations for French loaders and different branches abroad. Administration, file follow-up, freight data entry, customs clearance with NCTS system.



TEACHING



Has taught French as a foreign language in a class of 20 students and online to beginner and intermediate level students.