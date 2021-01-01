Retail
Stéphane FRIEDEL
Ajouter
Stéphane FRIEDEL
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
ESTRÉES-SAINT-DENIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.stéphane-friedel.18sexy.xyz
Hapy Chantilly - Everial
- Directeur technique
2006 - 2015
T-Systems Soleri - Deutsche Telekom
- Régie chez SOLLAC Montataire (60) - TIXIS SYSTEMS (Groupe ARCELOR)
2000 - 2006
Formations
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
1997 - 2000
Productique
Lycée Louis Thuillier
Amiens
1994 - 1997
Classes Préparatoires aux Grandes Ecoles (MP)
Lycée Charles De Gaulle Compiègne
1991 - 1994
2°7 - 1ère S - Terminale C
Réseau
Athena LEMONNIER
Christophe DAVID
Damien DURAND
Daniel BENDEMAGH
Gauthier PAILLOT
Gina THIRION
Grégory NAWROCKI
Nathalie PLOCIENNICZAK
Raphael MOQUET
Sabine CLAEYS