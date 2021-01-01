Retail
Stéphane QUÉRO
Stéphane QUÉRO
RENNES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Certicar
Stores
Prezi
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
Laboratoire Phytoceutic Punchpower
- Attaché commercial
2017 - maintenant
Décathlon
- Agent de maîtrise / Rayon Cycle
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - 2016
Volkswagen
- Stagiaire commercial & marketing
Villers-Cotterets
2010 - 2012
Conseil client, négoce, opérations de marketing direct, évènementiel, développement d'un nouveau secteur d'activité.
Formations
ESGCF Rennes
Rennes
2015 - 2016
Master 2
ESCCOT
Cesson Sevigne
2014 - 2015
ESC Bretagne Brest
Brest
2012 - 2013
Lycée Joseph Loth Management des Unités Commerciales (Pontivy)
Pontivy
2010 - 2012
