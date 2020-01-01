Menu

Stéphane VUILLEMENOT

Genève

Entreprises

  • Vacheron Constantin - Directeur Organisation, Projets & SI

    Genève 2016 - maintenant

  • Vacheron Constantin - IT Applications Manager

    Genève 2011 - maintenant IT applications management, consisting of an integrated suite including :
    - Be-spoke ERP for manufacturing management (Purchasing, Production Planning and Execution, Customer Service, Supply-chain) and central Master data Management
    - Collaborative tools (Knowledge management, Entreprise Project Management, Document Management, Workflows, ...)
    - Business Intelligence (Ad-hoc analysis and distributed reporting).

    Project Management Office in close collaboration with Finance, Operations, Marketing&Communication, Commercial departments, for internal projets or Richemont Group projects.

    Teams management, personal skills development.

    Cost Center management.

  • Vacheron Constantin - Data Intelligence Manager

    Genève 2011 - 2011 Project management within Finance departement

  • Richemont International SA - BI Project Manager

    2006 - 2011 Build, deploy and support a Business Intelligence suite dedicated to production, and regional/central distribution in the context of SAP implementation

  • Richemont IT Paris - BI Project Manager

    2000 - 2006 Build, deploy and support a Business Intelligence suite dedicated to markets activity steering (Sales, Supply-chain, Retail, Customer Service)

  • Renault Trucks - Industrial IT Project Manager

    Saint-Priest France 1999 - 1999 Build an optimizer for truck sequence on production lines.

  • Umanis pour Masterfoods - Mars - BI Consultant

    1999 - 2000 Recasting of Commercial and marketing reporting in the context of SAP implementation.

