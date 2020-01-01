Stéphane VUILLEMENOT

-
Vacheron Constantin
- Directeur Organisation, Projets & SI
Genève
2016 - maintenant
Vacheron Constantin
- IT Applications Manager
Genève
2011 - maintenant
IT applications management, consisting of an integrated suite including :
- Be-spoke ERP for manufacturing management (Purchasing, Production Planning and Execution, Customer Service, Supply-chain) and central Master data Management
- Collaborative tools (Knowledge management, Entreprise Project Management, Document Management, Workflows, ...)
- Business Intelligence (Ad-hoc analysis and distributed reporting).
Project Management Office in close collaboration with Finance, Operations, Marketing&Communication, Commercial departments, for internal projets or Richemont Group projects.
Teams management, personal skills development.
Cost Center management.
Vacheron Constantin
- Data Intelligence Manager
Genève
2011 - 2011
Project management within Finance departement
Richemont International SA
- BI Project Manager
2006 - 2011
Build, deploy and support a Business Intelligence suite dedicated to production, and regional/central distribution in the context of SAP implementation
Richemont IT Paris
- BI Project Manager
2000 - 2006
Build, deploy and support a Business Intelligence suite dedicated to markets activity steering (Sales, Supply-chain, Retail, Customer Service)
Renault Trucks
- Industrial IT Project Manager
Saint-Priest France
1999 - 1999
Build an optimizer for truck sequence on production lines.
Umanis pour Masterfoods - Mars
- BI Consultant
1999 - 2000
Recasting of Commercial and marketing reporting in the context of SAP implementation.