Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane ZIEGLER
Ajouter
Stéphane ZIEGLER
Lièpvre
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SCHMIDT GROUPE
- Responsable Achats
Lièpvre
2013 - maintenant
SCHMIDT GROUPE
- Acheteur
Lièpvre
2009 - 2013
SUNVIAUTO
- Acheteur - Coordinateur des Achats Europe
2005 - 2009
GAGGENAU
- Acheteur
2001 - 2005
RENZ
- Acheteur - Approvisionneur
WOUSTVILLER
1997 - 2001
Formations
IPST IUP 1 GSI (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
1993 - 1996
IUP - Ingénieur Maître
Réseau
Abdessamad EL GHAMRI
Déborah TIQUET
Isabella CADARIO
Nathalie PERRIN
Olivier LEDOUX
Patrick TRAU
Pauline MILION
Stephanie SILVA
Vincent PAYSANT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z