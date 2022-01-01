Stephanie CAMPFENS

-
Spie Ics
- Manager Centre de Services
2014 - maintenant
-
INOVANS
- Royal Canin - Central IT Service Manager
2013 - 2014
-
INOVANS
- Royal Canin - ITIL Project Manager
2013 - 2014
-
INOVANS
- Groupama Support et Services - Chef de Projet Production informatique
2011 - 2012
-
Activité en indépendante
- Consultante IT
2008 - 2010
-
Bouygues Telecom - Production informatique
- Responsable Qualité du Support aux MOA, optimisation des processus ITIL
2004 - 2007
-
BDA (SSII)
- Groupe FORD - Chef de projets IT
2001 - 2004
-
FCE Bank plc
- Ford Lease - Chef de projet & Responsable IT
1999 - 2000
-
Ford Motor Company
- Ford France - Responsable Réseau et Télécoms
1998 - 1999
-
Ford Motor Company
- Chef de projet IT
1995 - 1998