Menu

Stephanie HOARAU

LA RIVIERE ST LOUIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Originalité

Entreprises

  • Association Léo Lagrange - Animatrice périscolaire

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Artois

    Lievin 2011 - maintenant Master 2 PRS

  • Université De La Réunion (Le Tampon)

    Le Tampon 2008 - 2011 Licence APAS

  • Lycée Jean Joly (La Rivière)

    La Rivière 2005 - 2008 Bac S

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :