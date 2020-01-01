Menu

Steven ARRIGHI

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Http://leur.ataxa88.ru

Entreprises

  • YES - Analyste Programmeur

    2016 - maintenant Développement de solutions collaboratives pour les établissements de santé et les collectivités

  • Spir Communication - Developer back end

    Aix-en-Provence 2015 - 2016

  • CERTICALL - Conseiller multimedia

    Marseille Cedex 06 2013 - 2015

Formations

Réseau