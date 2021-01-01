Menu

Stylfixx HEMMA (THAKUR)

  • Stylfixx Innovation Pvt Ltd
Bangalore

En résumé

Stylfixx Certified Beauticians are profoundly knowledgeable about her center space and keep an update of latest moving styling and hair shading, which can give a surprising and new look to women. Why go to conventional salon service and stand by in lines when you can call a salon at home. At the point when somebody's marriage or gatherings show up, women have an awful issue in spruced up well. In this way, Stylfixx covers, the entire scope of Beauty Parlor Services At Home. We offers you complete Beauty Service at home, for instance, Facial, Clean Up, Bleach, Detan, Waxing, Pedicure, Manicure Massage, Threading, Make-up, Mehandi arts, Hair cut, Hair Color and Spa in Bangalore, Mumbai , Chennai, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad.

Entreprises

  • Stylfixx Innovation Pvt Ltd - Beauty Parlour Services at Home

    Autre | Bangalore 2020 - maintenant Stylfixx provides a wide range of Beauty Services at Home for Ladies. We have an expert beautician to do all beauty services at your doorstep in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad.

Formations

Réseau

