Menu

Sylvain LEPELTIER

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
gestion de projets
management
SAP
CAO / DAO

Entreprises

  • Euro engineering - Chef de projet

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant

  • R. ENVIRONNEMENT SECURITE - Chef de projet

    2012 - 2013 -Prestation chez Airbus Nantes

  • TIPIAK - Chef Projet Industriel

    Saint-Aignan de Grand-Lieu 2011 - 2012

  • Radio Frequency System (RFS) - Responsable bureau d'études mécanique

    2008 - 2011

  • Patisserie Pasquier Ouest - Chef de projet

    2005 - 2008

  • BMTI - Ingénieur mécanique

    2004 - 2005

  • Janneau Menuiseries - Apprenti Ingénieur

    2000 - 2003

Formations

Réseau