Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sylvain LEPELTIER
Sylvain LEPELTIER
Puteaux
En résumé
Mes compétences :
gestion de projets
management
SAP
CAO / DAO
Entreprises
Euro engineering
- Chef de projet
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
R. ENVIRONNEMENT SECURITE
- Chef de projet
2012 - 2013
-Prestation chez Airbus Nantes
TIPIAK
- Chef Projet Industriel
Saint-Aignan de Grand-Lieu
2011 - 2012
Radio Frequency System (RFS)
- Responsable bureau d'études mécanique
2008 - 2011
Patisserie Pasquier Ouest
- Chef de projet
2005 - 2008
BMTI
- Ingénieur mécanique
2004 - 2005
Janneau Menuiseries
- Apprenti Ingénieur
2000 - 2003
Formations
Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers IST Vendée
La Roche Sur Yon
1998 - 2003
techniques de l'industrie
Lycée Livet
Nantes
1995 - 1998
Bac S option technologie industrielle
Réseau
