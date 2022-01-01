Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sylvain VEYRENCHE
Sylvain VEYRENCHE
PARIS
Category management
Entreprises
Lagardère Travel Retail
- Area Manager
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
En charge des marchés UK, Italie et Espagne
Lagardère Travel Retail
- International Marketing Manager
PARIS
2010 - 2014
COTY Inc (Coty Prestige Division)
- International Business Analyst Senior (Interlocuteur du Board)
2008 - 2010
COTY Inc (Coty Prestige Division)
- International Market Research Manager
2005 - 2007
COTY Inc (Coty Prestige Division)
- International Market Research Analyst Junior
2004 - 2005
The Gillette Company
- Assistant Chef de Promotions
2003 - 2003
The Gillette Company
- Market Research Assistant (Stage)
2002 - 2002
Formations
ITESM (Tec De Monterrey) (Querétaro)
Querétaro
2001 - 2001
Grenoble Ecole De Management
Grenoble
1999 - 2002
Marketing des produits de grande consommation / Marketing des services - Responsable de l'association humanitaire SOS
Prépa HEC Lycée Saint Just
Lyon
1997 - 1999
