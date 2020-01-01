Menu

Sylvestre MUSLEWSKI

Massy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C#
NetBeans
WebDev
Visual studio
MVC
HTML
SVN
MySQL
Langage objet
GIMP
Conception
XML
Microsoft SharePoint
OLAP
Inkscape
Microsoft Office
WCM
ASP.NET
Windev
Formation
GED
OpenOffice
Paint.NET
Services web
SQL
Google Apps Script
Microsoft Commerce Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft .NET
Linux
PgAdmin
Microsoft Windows
TortoiseSVN
PHP
PhpMyAdmin
C++
Gestion de projet
PostgreSQL
Visual Basic
Transact-SQL
PhpPgAdmin
MySQL Workbench
CSS
Visual Basic for Applications
LibreOffice
Montage vidéo

Entreprises

  • Ivalua - Ingénieur projet

    Massy (76270) 2009 - maintenant - Conception, développement et intégration de modules spécifiques sur un logiciel Web de E-Achat pour des projets grands comptes (ArcelorMittal, APRR, Bull, Faurecia, Immobilière 3F, LVMH, Michelin, SPIE, Total, U-Shin, Valeo, Veolia, ...).
    - Gestion de projets.
    - Support technique et fonctionnel.
    - Gestion de la relation client.
    - Formation : rédaction du support de formation et animation de sessions techniques et fonctionnelles pour des partenaires et des clients (AFD, Agirc-Arrco, EDF, GrDF, IEDOM, LISI Aerospace, Natixis, Orange, Oxylane, Pages Jaunes, Sagemcom, Sephora, ...).

    Environnement technique : Windows 10 - Visual Studio 2017 - C# (.NET 4.5.1) - SQL Server 2007 - Cube OLAP - SVN

  • ALSY (Orange Business Services) - Ingénieur d'études

    2007 - 2009 Missions (forfait ou régie) réalisées pour le compte de la Banque de France, Gucci Group, Total.
    - Analyse, conception et paramétrage de sites SharePoint.
    - Assistance et support dans la mise en œuvre et l’exploitation des outils.
    - Ateliers de présentation et de formation.
    - Maintenance et évolutions d’un portail GED et WCM.
    - TMA sur des sites e-commerces.

    Environnement technique : Windows 2003 - Visual Studio 2005 - MOSS 2007 - SQL Server 2005 - Commerce Server 2007 - Visual SourceSafe

  • Vinci Park - Analyste programmeur

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2003 - 2007 - Développement et maintenance d’un logiciel de gestion de parcs de stationnement.
    - Support technique et fonctionnel.
    - Evolution multilingue de l'application.
    - Développement et maintenance d'une application Web de reporting.
    - Développement d’une application de traitement de fichiers textes à des fins statistiques.

    Environnement technique : Windows XP - WinDev 11 - Visual Basic 6.0 - C# (.NET 2.0) - HyperFile 11 - Microsoft Access - SQL Server 2005

  • Lafarge Ciments - Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2003 - 2003 - Développement et maintenance d'une application dans les domaines industriel et commercial.
    - Support technique et fonctionnel.

    Environnent technique : Windows XP - Visual Basic 6.0 - Microsoft Access

  • Michael Page Conseil Informatique - Analyste programmeur

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1999 - 2002 Missions au forfait réalisées pour le compte de Citec Environnement, ICE, Layher, Oberthur Cards System.
    - Analyse de projets.
    - Création d’un protocole de communication propriétaire.
    - Traitement des données.
    - Création d’IHM.
    - Beta tests sur téléphones portables.
    - Personnalisation de cartes à puce.
    - Tests et déploiement d’applications sur terminaux portables.
    - Support technique et bureautique.

    Environnement technique : Windows 98 - Unix - C++ - Visual Basic 6 - Power Basic - WinDev 5.5 - WebDev 7.0 - SQL Server - HyperFile 5.5

  • Icone France - Analyste programmeur (stage)

    1999 - 1999 - Développement d’un programme de mesure de l’attractivité commerciale de produits.
    - Création du site Internet d’Icone France.

    Environnement technique : Windows 95 - Visual Basic 6 - HTML 2.0

  • Aérospatiale - Analyste programmeur (stage)

    1998 - 1998 Développement d’un programme de calculs statistiques sur l’utilisation de stations de travail.

    Environnement technique : Windows 95 - Visual Basic 4

Formations

Réseau