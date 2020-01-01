Sylvestre MUSLEWSKI

Mes compétences :
C#
NetBeans
WebDev
Visual studio
MVC
HTML
SVN
MySQL
Langage objet
GIMP
Conception
XML
Microsoft SharePoint
OLAP
Inkscape
Microsoft Office
WCM
ASP.NET
Windev
Formation
GED
OpenOffice
Paint.NET
Services web
SQL
Google Apps Script
Microsoft Commerce Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft .NET
Linux
PgAdmin
Microsoft Windows
TortoiseSVN
PHP
PhpMyAdmin
C++
Gestion de projet
PostgreSQL
Visual Basic
Transact-SQL
PhpPgAdmin
MySQL Workbench
CSS
Visual Basic for Applications
LibreOffice
Montage vidéo