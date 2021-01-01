Sylvia DEVINEAU

-
Dev'Inno Consulting
2010 - 2013
-
Unilever
- Global Hair Consumer & technical insight manager - Shanghai, China
Rueil-Malmaison
2009 - 2010
Responsible for Hair global projects management (consumer test plans and designs, data analysis, presentation and recommendation to business team, expert panel).
Built cross-category capability programme on sensory (packaging, product).
Drove global information management system implementation for CTI.
-
Unilever
- Regional Hair Consumer & technical insight assistant manager - Shanghai, China
Rueil-Malmaison
2007 - 2008
Led regional projects for Hair in Greater China. Developed consumer knowledge in Shanghai centre.
Led cross-category programme on competitor monitoring, market understanding and product benchmarking.
-
Unilever
- Packaging assistant manager - Saint Ouen, France
Rueil-Malmaison
2004 - 2007
Decoration printing for regional Hair category portfolio (mainly labels, tubes and cans).
Process owner for artwork management (process, tool, interface with agencies, countries and suppliers) and IT system implementation.
Packaging technical market understanding (consumer insights, competitor monitoring, technology scrutiny related to packaging and printing industry).
Packaging leader for all innovations & value improvement of Andrelon programme (development of 3D and 2D design for wash & care and styling).
-
Unilever
- Formulation assistant manager - Le Meux, France
Rueil-Malmaison
2000 - 2004
Product formulation development in the Hair Care Regional Development Centre (Dove, Timotei, Sunsilk, Clear).
Co-development of a global surfactant base for Europe, leading its implementation across the category portfolio.
SAP implementation leader for Hair formulations, raw materials & test methods, associated processes.
-
Laboratoire Rivadis
- Skin care product formulation trainee - Thouars, France
LOUZY
2000 - 2000
Formulation of face care and body wash products.
Pilot trials & definition of manufacturing process for the factory.
Coordination of consumer panel and dermatological testing.