Tanguy LAPOINTE

PARIS 8

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Reporting financier
Travail en équipe
Audit financier
Management
Finance d'entreprise
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Abercrombie & Fitch - Brand Representative

    PARIS 8 2014 - 2015 Student job
    • Welcome and customer advice
    • Cash Register
    • Organization of the store

  • Marionnaud - Financial controller

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Internship
    • Realization of expansion files -openings, closures and refits- (store business plans, presentation documents)
    • Development and creation of reportings destined to the shareholder AS Watson, the directors, and operatives
    • Monitoring of marketing and central costs

  • Groupe Banque Populaire - Conseiller-Accueil-Vente / Bank Adviser

    Paris 2012 - 2012 • Branch front desk and customer support, developing a sense of listening and communication
    • Realization of banking transactions, leading to different responsibilities
    • Assistance of other the other advisers in client files, thanks to collaboration and teamwork

  • ESC Rennes - A'Rennes the World - Trésorier du Bureau des Élèves / Student Council Treasurer

    2012 - 2012 • Planning estimated budgets
    • Management of the cash inflows and outflows
    • Accountancy of an association manipulating over 200k€, demanding rigor, professionalism and application

