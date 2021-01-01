Menu

Tatyana SKRITSKAYA

LISBON

En résumé

Having just finished my traineeship in the European Maritime Safety Agency (Lisbon, Portugal) I was mostly involved into organizational and administrative support in development and coordination of complex procurement procedures necessary to establish the EMSA Stand-by Oil Spill Response Vessel Network for European waters.

Previously I occupied a position of Assistant in the field of Communications within Sambre et Meuse steel smelting company providing operational support in order to find new clients and partners on the basis of analysis of customer requirements, business and market needs review due to company’s purchase by the Russian biggest rolling stock producer Ural Vagon Zavod.

During my studies I focused on International Affaires and Management with a strong element of business administration having effectuated an internship within Marketing department of Alstom Transport (Saint-Ouen, Paris). Being integrated into a Product Promotion Team of Market and Product Strategy Department I was in charge of supporting sales community, creation and promotion of sales tools, event management, analysis of competitors’ strategy, providing consultancy and pre-launch product familiarization.


Competences : Business Administration, International and European Law, Marketing, Sales, Translation/Interpreting, Marketing/Communications

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Communication
Adobe Photoshop
Vente

Entreprises

  • Agence Europeenne de la Securite Maritime - Procurement Assistant

    2014 - 2015 My work in the European Maritime Safety Agency (Lisbon, Portugal) consisted in organizational and administrative support in development and coordination of complex procurement procedures necessary to establish the EMSA Stand-by Oil Spill Response Vessel Network for European waters.

  • Sambre et Meuse - Communication manager

    Feignies 2012 - 2014 Mise en place stratégies communication en vue de la meilleure intégration de la fonderie française SAMBRE ET MEUSE au sein de groupe russe ferroviaire UVZ, support de la communauté commerciale (nouveaux outils de vente), conseil juridique, traduction/interprétariat (anglais,français,italien)

  • Alstom Transport - Product Promotion Trainee

    2011 - 2011 Au sein d'Alstom Transport j'ai eu l'opportunité de collaborer au lancement de nouveaux supports de ventes dans le cadre de la promotion des produits sur le marché international. Je me suis également occupée de la promotion des produits sur la scène internationale, de la création et promotion des outils de vente ainsi que de la veille concurrentielle.

  • RTA East-West, Bruxelles - Stagiaire Assistante Polyvalente Ventes/Marketing/Service Clients

    2010 - 2010 Accueil et renseignement, rédaction des offres commerciales, préparation des voyages pour la noblesse belge, réception et gestion des commandes, facturation,traitement des litiges, suivi des règlements, prospection des clients, négociation des contrats, leur suivi, mise en place des stratégies marketing.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :