Tatyana SKRITSKAYA

Having just finished my traineeship in the European Maritime Safety Agency (Lisbon, Portugal) I was mostly involved into organizational and administrative support in development and coordination of complex procurement procedures necessary to establish the EMSA Stand-by Oil Spill Response Vessel Network for European waters.



Previously I occupied a position of Assistant in the field of Communications within Sambre et Meuse steel smelting company providing operational support in order to find new clients and partners on the basis of analysis of customer requirements, business and market needs review due to company’s purchase by the Russian biggest rolling stock producer Ural Vagon Zavod.



During my studies I focused on International Affaires and Management with a strong element of business administration having effectuated an internship within Marketing department of Alstom Transport (Saint-Ouen, Paris). Being integrated into a Product Promotion Team of Market and Product Strategy Department I was in charge of supporting sales community, creation and promotion of sales tools, event management, analysis of competitors’ strategy, providing consultancy and pre-launch product familiarization.





Competences : Business Administration, International and European Law, Marketing, Sales, Translation/Interpreting, Marketing/Communications



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Communication

Adobe Photoshop

Vente