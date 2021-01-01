Menu

Tawes YOUSSEF

Bizerte

As a Process Engineer Youssef focuses on the design, operation, control, and optimization of chemical, physical, and biological processes. Work with a vast range of industries, such as chemical, petrochemical, agriculture, mineral processing, advanced material, food, pharmaceutical, software development and biotechnological industries.
Youssef is also competent in a broad field of process engineering dealing with energy efficiency, energy services, facility management, plant engineering, environmental compliance and alternative energy technologies.

Informatique
Optimisation process
Audit énergétique
Dimensionnement –planification

  • STIR - Ingenieur

    Bizerte 2011 - maintenant

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Gabès - Tunisie (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2013

