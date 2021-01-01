Teddy TCOHEM (TEDDY)

The Best Care For Children

Children are not just small adults. They cannot always say what is bothering them. They cannot always answer medical questions, and are not always able to be patient and cooperative during a medical examination. Pediatric neurosurgeons know how to examine and treat children in a way that makes them relaxed and cooperative. In addition, pediatric neurosurgeons use equipment and facilities specifically designed for children. Most pediatric neurosurgery offices are arranged and decorated with children in mind. This includes the examination rooms and waiting rooms, which may have toys, videos, and reading materials for children. This helps create a comfortable and nonthreatening environment for your child.