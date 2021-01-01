Menu

Tem NNAM RAYMOND KAMECLE

COLOMBES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • U C B - Area Sales Representative

    COLOMBES 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEUR DES SCIENCES AGRO-ALIMENTAIRE (N'Goundéré)

    N'Goundéré 2009 - 2012

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :