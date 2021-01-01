Thibault CERCLEUX

I'm actually looking for a not France-based job.
Consultant in software development, I used to work with technologies like Microsoft .NET and SQL Server databases. With my general knowledge in development and my willingness to learn new technologies, I can easily be part of a new project.
Following job experiences have been made through two information technology consulting companies : Logica-CGI and Alten.
Mes compétences :
Oracle
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
JavaScript
SAP
Microsoft Office
Agile Methodology
software development
Scrum Methodology
PowerShell
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft .NET Technology
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2