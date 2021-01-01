Menu

Thibault CERCLEUX

Paris

En résumé

I'm actually looking for a not France-based job.
Consultant in software development, I used to work with technologies like Microsoft .NET and SQL Server databases. With my general knowledge in development and my willingness to learn new technologies, I can easily be part of a new project.
Following job experiences have been made through two information technology consulting companies : Logica-CGI and Alten.

Mes compétences :
Oracle
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
JavaScript
SAP
Microsoft Office
Agile Methodology
software development
Scrum Methodology
PowerShell
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft .NET Technology
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2

Entreprises

  • SAP - Software Developer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Working on SAP EPM Add-in for Microsoft Office
    New features and tests development
    Use of Agile methodology Scrum in a 15-person team
    International context with other team all over the world
    Technologies: C#, Jenkins, TFS

  • SAP - Software Developer

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Development of an extension for SAP EPM Add-in for Microsoft Office
    Daily English meetings with a team from SAP US
    Intermediary between multiple teams
    Technologies: C#, Perforce

  • BNP Paribas - Software Developer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Development of new features in a financial consolidation business software
    Working in a high criticality level environment
    Technologies: C#, Oracle, Datastage

  • SAP - Software Developer

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Working on SAP EPM Add-in for Microsoft Office
    Use of Agile methodology Scrum in a 15-person team
    International context with other team all over the world
    Technologies: C#, PowerShell, Jenkins

  • Carrefour - Software Developer

    Massy 2010 - 2012 Development and optimization of stored procedures with huge amount of data
    Scripting to automatize data marts loadings, reports publication, caching
    Working with Agile methodology, directly with management controller
    Technologies: Transact-SQL, C#, PowerShell, SQL Server 2008 R2, Oracle

Formations

  • Faculty Of Sciences

    Angers 2005 - 2010 Coursework Master's Degree - Conception and Development of Integrated Information Solutions

    Magna cum laude

Réseau