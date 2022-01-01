Thibaut GROSSERIE

-
Expro Norway AS
- Storeman
2013 - 2014
-
Expro Norway AS
- Internship
2013 - 2013
-
Crédit Agricole Midi-Pyrénées
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
July-December 2012 : Final Internship in Crédit Agricole FRANCE Midi-Pyrénées.
-
ERASMUS Poland exchange
- Student
2012 - 2013
Frebruary-June 2012 :
I am preparing a 5 months intensive exchange program in Poland where I will be at the University of Lodz.
I think it will enable me to improve my language skills and to learn about the English world, as well as to learn how to improve my theoretical knowledge in concrete practical situations.
Above all I want do discover a new foreign culture and to establish new relationships.
And, of course, I wait to discover Poland, the Culture, the History, the Language and the People.
To be continued ...
-
Expro Norway AS
- Support Apprentice
2011 - 2011
April-August 2011 : Operation Support Apprentice in Expro-Norway, for my business school,
"Being an operational assistant". Indeed, I was trained multi skilled because I helped as well as the guys at the warehouse, for example.
Warehouse: It was the opportunity to be directly in contact with the products. I had to be effective and helpful because the warehouse is a big part of businesses operations in the company.
=> Receiving of tools and equipment
=> Rig back load
=> Rig load out
=> Storage
Workshop: Throughout my period of internship, I was lucky that my interlocutors shared their knowledge with me. I was authorized to participate in testing a burner with water, welding work and wearing a specific weld mask, repair some machines, setting up structures for drilling, testing a pump …
I knew nothing, just a few shots through films, but it was a successful discovery what this world is!
-
La Dépêche du Midi
- Sales Adviser
Toulouse
2010 - 2010
- Pro-active sales of newspapers subscriptions,
- Stand in a commercial gallery.
-
Auchan
- Sales Adviser
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2010 - 2011
September 2010-April 2011 : Sales adviser in multimedia in Auchan - hypermarket (Montauban - 82),
Student job in a large company.
- Sales and advices in multimedia and new technologies
- Merchandising
- Organisation of promotional activities
-
Intersport
- Sales Adviser
Longjumeau
2010 - 2010
June-July-August 2010 : Sales adviser in INTERSPORT - sports shop (Granville - 50), for my Business School.
My first job in a large company.
- Sales and advices
- Merchandising
- Organisation of promotional activities
-
Pole Vert
- Sales Adviser
2009 - 2009
November 2009 : Sales adviser in Pole Vert – agricultural store (Caussade - 82), for my Business school,
-
ADAPEI
- Activity Organizer
Lyon
2009 - 2009
July-August 2009 : Qualified BAFA activity organizer in an ADAPEI center with handicapped children (4 weeks).
-
EGC Enterprise
- President
2009 - 2011
President of the Association of the EGC Montauban, my role was to manage a team of students' who approached companies for jobs, to help first year students for their concrete project and to manage the accounts with my bank for any expenses.
-
ADAPEI
- Activity Organizer
Lyon
2008 - 2008
July-August 2008 : Qualified BAFA activity organizer in an ADAPEI center with disabilities children (3 weeks).
Relate to my BAFA (Certificate in the animation function), my first experience as an animator in a center with youth disabilities people (9-18 years).
- Childcare
- Development of cultural and sporting events
- Birth of a pleasure to work with disabilities people!
- Open-mindedness and new critical spirit.
- Total success as an animator.
-
Le moulin des pains
- Assistant
2006 - 2006
June-2006 : Assistant in a bakery (4 weeks), serving customers and helping in the kitchen.
Already familiarized with the company and the staff, this work was a summer job to earn my first salary.
-
Le moulin des pains
- Assistant
2005 - 2005
June-2005 : Assistant in a bakery (3 weeks), serving customers and helping in the kitchen.
My first professional experience at age 15.
- First view of the working world
- New perspective on the labor market
- Discover and learn a trade.