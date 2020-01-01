Thomas FALCOU

UBISOFT UK
- Strategic Sales & Licensing Executive
2007 - 2008
Business development support and project/account management for B to B partnerships.
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (PC, 3D cards, Flash Memory, TV screens..), FMCG brands (Food, Home Care, Personal Care...),
- Licensing (covermounts, newstrade, partworks, back catalogue republishing, toys & merchandise),
- Brand/Product Placement in game (from billboard to special brand funded content)
Clients: Nestlé, Kimberley Clarke, XFX (Nvidia 3D cards), Maxell, The Times Newspaper, Hachette, Plus.Net, Bauer Media Group, Just Rams, MIG, Cisco...