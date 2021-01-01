Retail
Thomas FOUTREIN
Thomas FOUTREIN
Paris cedex 17
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Imprimerie nationale
- Chef de projet / Architecte technique
Paris cedex 17
2009 - maintenant
Alten
- Chef de projet junior
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2011
Alten
- Ingénieur d'étude
Boulogne-Billancourt
2003 - 2007
Formations
Université Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2002 - 2003
Intelligence Artificielle et Génie Logiciel
Réseau
Aline FIGOUREUX
Christophe VOLCOFF
Delhuille ARNAUD
Francois SCHUERS
Marco MARCON
Maxime HAYS
Mehdi BEN
Sarah FOUCART
Vigreux THOMAS
Vincent JOLY