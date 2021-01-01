Retail
Thomas WEBER
Thomas WEBER
Alternant Analyste Développeur Web Sécurité
Pradeo Security Systems
Alternant Analyste Développeur Web Sécurité
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Analyste Développeur Web Sécurité chez Pradeo
Entreprises
Pradeo Security Systems
- Alternant Analyste Développeur Web Sécurité
Informatique | MONTPELLIER
2018 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO)
Montpellier (34000)
2018 - 2019
BSc Ingénierie informatique | Bachelor of Science
IUT De Montpellier-Sète, Université Montpellier 2
Montpellier
2016 - 2018
DUT Informatique & Gestion
Pas de contact professionnel