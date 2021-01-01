Totie HERMAN

An American based in Paris for 20 years, Totie is a high energy, results oriented creative video producer & director who enjoys taking on new challenges while operating at the intersection of brand strategy, creativity and technology. He is inspired by ideas and projects that tell great stories as well as engage and entertain audiences.



Most recently, he has been a creative force for several buzz-worthy campaigns that delivered brand success, including multi-platform executions for CWT ME, Mazars, Mastercard Europe, McKinsey & Company, General Electric and countless others. He’s also been trusted to create, produce, and direct in-cinema visual presentations and awards ceremonies for the European Independent Film Festival for the last decade.



Mes compétences :

Final Cut Pro

Motion

MOTION DESIGN

YouTube

Video Editing

Sound Mixing

Social Media

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Premier

Post production

Montage vidéo

Production audiovisuelle

Direction artistique