Menu

Totie HERMAN

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Verneuil-sur-Seine

En résumé

An American based in Paris for 20 years, Totie is a high energy, results oriented creative video producer & director who enjoys taking on new challenges while operating at the intersection of brand strategy, creativity and technology. He is inspired by ideas and projects that tell great stories as well as engage and entertain audiences.

Most recently, he has been a creative force for several buzz-worthy campaigns that delivered brand success, including multi-platform executions for CWT ME, Mazars, Mastercard Europe, McKinsey & Company, General Electric and countless others. He’s also been trusted to create, produce, and direct in-cinema visual presentations and awards ceremonies for the European Independent Film Festival for the last decade.

Paris, Ile-de-France

Mes compétences :
Final Cut Pro
Motion
MOTION DESIGN
YouTube
Video Editing
Sound Mixing
Social Media
Adobe After Effects
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Premier
Post production
Montage vidéo
Production audiovisuelle
Direction artistique

Entreprises

  • Euronews - CHEF MONTEUR

    Lyon 2013 - 2018 Chef monteur pendant 5 saisons d’une émission, broadcast en 13 langues dans 155 pays par Euronews. Montage, habillage, liaison avec l’équipe 3D, étalonnage, préparation et sortie des masters pour broadcast et du son pour l’enregistrement et le mixage, et sauvegarde de données.

  • Portraits de maîtresses, Short Film by Rocco Labbé - Monteur d'image

    2013 - 2013 Un court-métrage de Rocco Labbé avec Julie Gayet, Frédéric Pierrot. Au XIXème siècle dans un salon parisien, quatre hommes évoquent leur passé amoureux. L'un après l'autre, ils évoquent une femme qu'ils ont aimé puis perdu...

  • Le Festival Européen du Film Indépendant - DIRECTEUR ARTISTIQUE, MOTION DESIGNER, CHEF MONTEUR

    2010 - maintenant Responsable création et adaptation des éléments pour in-cinema projection pendant le festival. Notamment l’ouverture du festival et les cérémonies des récompenses et clôture. Travail avec l’équipe sur place pour assurer la livraison de clips pour social media et promotion du festival.

  • Freelance - RESPONSABLE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE, MOTION DESIGN, POST PRODUCTION

    2009 - maintenant RESPONSABLE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE, MOTION DESIGN, POST PRODUCTION
    Production, post-production, réalisation, tournage, montage, motion design, graphisme, cadrage, photographie.

    Clients : CWT ME, Mastercard, Disney, Mazars, Nike, Bleacher Report, Endemol Beyond, Google/YouTube, ZS2 MEDIA GROUP, CNN, The Paris Bureau, National Geographic, McKinsey & Co., GE Healthcare, GE Power, Testimonial Hero, Celebrity Cruises, Dior, Bain & Co., Orangina-Schweppes, LMVH, L’oreal, World Bank, One Beat, Fine Art TV, NUUN, French Film Commission, Mona Bismark Foundation, UIMM.

  • SYNC CITY INTERNATIONAL - COMPIEGNE - GERANT & Responsable Production

    2005 - 2009 Responsable Production, Post Production, Video, Print, Photography

  • CAP BLEU CONSEIL - Responsable Production Studio

    2001 - 2004 Responsable Production, Post Production, Video, Print, Photography

  • MAGNETIC IMAGE VIDEO - MONTEUR VIDEO AVID

    1995 - 2000 MONTEUR VIDEO AVID

  • ALLY & GARGANO ADVERTISING - PRODUCTEUR

    1990 - 1995 ResponsableBroadcastTV+Radio+NewBusiness

Formations

  • Southern Ct. State University (New Haven)

    New Haven 1986 - 1990 Corporate Video Communications
Annuaire des membres :