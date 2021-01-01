Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Toublanc LAETITIA
Ajouter
Toublanc LAETITIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Aide opératoire
Circulante
Instrumentiste
Entreprises
Centre Jean Perrin
- Ide ff ibo
2016 - maintenant
Appel Médical
- Infirmiere de bloc operatoire
BORDEAUX
2015 - maintenant
Formations
UNIFAF
Lyon
2019 - 2020
Réseau
Caroline NICOLAS
Francoise LLORENS
Jean CM
Jean-Noel STUTZMANN
Joëlle ADAM
Laurent BUCHON
Laurent GOOLEN
Olivier LEFEBVRE
Ophélie LEBRETON
Stéphane GAYET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z