Tricia HIGSON

Le Comptoir des Langues
- Formatrice de Anglais
Paris
2017 - maintenant
J. P. Morgan Chase
- Private Client Banker
Москва
2016 - 2016
Edward Jones
- Financial Advisor
2014 - 2016
* Sales position, Managing 16+ million in assets and an office, business development, client relations, investments and insurance
Managing Profit and Loss, CDD, Sales Data and Forecasting
Heavy utilization of Social Media for business generation and leads, LinkedIn and Facebook
Series 7 and 66, Texas Life Insurance License
Recruiting Team Member, utilizing social media contacts-4,500+ contacts on LinkedIn
Manage one direct report
Bank of America
- Business Support Manager
2012 - 2014
Project Management, monthly relationship risk tracking, monthly snapshot/dashboard summary of flows, pipeline, AUM and financials for the division, weekly account flow reporting for the division, creation of various reports to assess areas of risk to the bank and special projects for Division Executives to manage data and intelligence
Division consultant and subject-matter expert for Market Leaders and Associates with the At Risk Relationship Management in their regions and associate books of business
Division manager and subject-matter expert for associate client transfers, relationship movement risk assessment, KYC reporting, tracking and reporting to mitigate client impact utilizing collaboration with Market Leaders and internal teams. Analyzed data to determine client retention results and areas for process improvement
Preparation of monthly division snapshot business reporting for sales, pipeline, revenue, loss and financials utilizing partnering skills with the internal sales and finance teams
The preparation and coordination of the Quarterly Business reports and meetings for five regional markets and the division to develop an understanding of customer, employee and market dynamics
Tracking, managing and oversight of litigation and loss expenses to maintain budget and reduce costs
Approvals for Associate Sales Expenses for the Division
Advanced Excel skills that include V-look up, Pivot Tables and Dynamic Charting. Advanced PowerPoint and Word, Access, WebEx, LiveMeeting, CRM, COGNOS and advanced skills with databases.
Bank of America ``Platinum Award'' 2013 for outstanding community philanthropic contribution
Bank of America
- Trust Administrative Officer
2011 - 2012
* Supported Senior Trust Officer with approximately $272 million in assets under management
* Responsible for day to day client facing administrative operations and relationship management and consulting
* Reviewed Trust Documents, Wills, Tax and other Estate Documentation to ensure fiduciary duty along with meeting the complex needs of the client
* Responsible for KYC reporting for all clients in book of business, CDD, On-boarding systems, EDD, research, writing, documenting approvals and associated follow up. Researching the sources of funds directly with clients or utilizing other sources.
* Utilized cross-functional teams such as legal, risk management and the tax department to complete Administrative Reviews, UPIA Reviews, Prepared Discretionary Request analysis and maintained responsibility throughout the approval processes, tracked sales updates and New Account Opening activities
* Mined documents for opportunities ;
* Advised clients about their yearly distribution and processed renewals
* Worked with Portfolio Managers to determine longevity of the assets and advised clients as to their options
* Successfully and smoothly administered Senior Trust Officers Book while she was on disability
* Bank of America ``Gold Award'' in 2012 for proactive administration and consistent superior customer service ;
* Served as Subject Matter Expert in coordinating the teams monthly UPIA assignments, GST and Unitrust recalculations
* Developed and delivered training for a structured Daily Work Flow process for Trust Administrative Officers in the Regional Office
Huffines Middle School
- Teacher
2001 - 2011
Project based collaborative learning, Certified Teacher