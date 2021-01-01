Menu

Vaishnavi GANESH PRASAD

POITIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ansys
CATIA V5
Solid Edge
MATLAB
FORTRAN

Entreprises

  • National Aerospace Laboratories-CSIR, INDIA - Project Intern

    2017 - 2017 Title of the project : Design and optimization of a fixed wing, tilt rotor VTOL UAV

    The stages of design included hand calculations for the structural parameters and aerodynamic parameters for a MTOW of 4kg. Study about the low Reynolds number airfoils corresponding to the wing and tail requirements. Flight dynamic analysis was done using XFLR5 and AVL tools. The modal analysis was carried out to find out the stability of the design. Final model was made using CATIA V5 Software.

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Helicopter Division, INDIA - Trainee

    2015 - 2015 Studies related to the Swash plate system, specifications and characteristics of the helicopters, systems involved, rotor mechanism and engines used, Structural assembly of the external frame of a helicopter and different assembly techniques.

  • Gas Turbine Research Establishment, DRDO, INDIA - Intern

    2015 - 2015 Studies related to the working of a gas turbine engine, turbine blade design. Study and calculation of thermodynamic parameters. High temperature materials and their strengths.

Formations

