Vaishnavi GANESH PRASAD

Mes compétences :
Ansys
CATIA V5
Solid Edge
MATLAB
FORTRAN
Entreprises
National Aerospace Laboratories-CSIR, INDIA
- Project Intern
2017 - 2017Title of the project : Design and optimization of a fixed wing, tilt rotor VTOL UAV
The stages of design included hand calculations for the structural parameters and aerodynamic parameters for a MTOW of 4kg. Study about the low Reynolds number airfoils corresponding to the wing and tail requirements. Flight dynamic analysis was done using XFLR5 and AVL tools. The modal analysis was carried out to find out the stability of the design. Final model was made using CATIA V5 Software.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Helicopter Division, INDIA
- Trainee
2015 - 2015Studies related to the Swash plate system, specifications and characteristics of the helicopters, systems involved, rotor mechanism and engines used, Structural assembly of the external frame of a helicopter and different assembly techniques.
Gas Turbine Research Establishment, DRDO, INDIA
- Intern
2015 - 2015Studies related to the working of a gas turbine engine, turbine blade design. Study and calculation of thermodynamic parameters. High temperature materials and their strengths.