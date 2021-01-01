Menu

Valentin BESNARD

Toledo

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Planned Maintenance
problem solving
industrial maintenance
breakdowns analysis
SAP ERP
Microsoft Project
Management transversal
Accompagnement du changement
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Owens Corning - TPM leader

    Toledo 2018 - maintenant Responsible for the continuous improvement (TPM) deployment, I have to be a change agent in order to reach the JIPM (Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance) certification.

    It means to develop all the 8 pillars with their tools and to promote the TPM benefits to all our employees:
    Operational results, working conditions improvements and people development.

  • Nestlé PURINA PetCare France - TPM coordinator

    NOISIEL 2016 - 2018 Co-responsible for the TPM deployment, I had to lead 5 different autonomous maintenance teams through the steps.

    Also be a multi-functional coach to the pillar leaders in order to tackle our main losses.

  • Faurecia - TPM coordinator

    2014 - 2016 At Faurecia South Carolina plant, my main missions were to:

    • Develop maintenance KPI such as PM’s completion and MTTR/MTBF.
    • Accurately transfer preventive maintenance level 1 & 2 to our operators utilising improvement, specific tools, training and accurate protocols.
    • Define and optimize our spare parts strategy.

  • Faurecia - Maintenance engineer

    2013 - 2013 Completed two internships at Chinese Faurecia plants :

    1 month in Shanghai in the FECT D&D centre. Mission was to understand key jobs like 3D modelling, project steps validations, acoustic optimization and durability test.
    3 months in Chongqing in the both FIS plant. Missions were to discover their products and industrial processes analyse maintenance department and report differences between French/Chinese work habits.

  • Faurecia - Method Maintenance Engineer

    2011 - 2014 Maintenance method engineer

    As the maintenance method engineer, my missions were to:

    • Standardize our belt conveyors in order to drastically reduce the number of specific backup conveyors.
    • Analyse plant machine water-cooling system to identify pollutants, their origins and install an efficient filtering system.
    • Including, 6 months in Chongqing Faurecia plant. The mission was to analyse the maintenance department in order to optimize warehouse spare parts process and stock.

Formations

  • EI CESI ROUEN

    Rouen 2011 - 2014 Master

    Maintenance completed through an apprenticeship contract with the FAS Caligny plant.

  • AFPI Pays De La Loire

    Le Mans 2010 - 2011 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor degree in Industrial Maintenance field

Réseau