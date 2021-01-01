Valentin BESNARD

Mes compétences :
Planned Maintenance
problem solving
industrial maintenance
breakdowns analysis
SAP ERP
Microsoft Project
Management transversal
Accompagnement du changement
Gestion de projet
Owens Corning
- TPM leader
Toledo2018 - maintenantResponsible for the continuous improvement (TPM) deployment, I have to be a change agent in order to reach the JIPM (Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance) certification.
It means to develop all the 8 pillars with their tools and to promote the TPM benefits to all our employees:
Operational results, working conditions improvements and people development.
Nestlé PURINA PetCare France
- TPM coordinator
NOISIEL2016 - 2018Co-responsible for the TPM deployment, I had to lead 5 different autonomous maintenance teams through the steps.
Also be a multi-functional coach to the pillar leaders in order to tackle our main losses.
Faurecia
- TPM coordinator
2014 - 2016At Faurecia South Carolina plant, my main missions were to:
• Develop maintenance KPI such as PM’s completion and MTTR/MTBF.
• Accurately transfer preventive maintenance level 1 & 2 to our operators utilising improvement, specific tools, training and accurate protocols.
• Define and optimize our spare parts strategy.
Faurecia
- Maintenance engineer
2013 - 2013Completed two internships at Chinese Faurecia plants :
1 month in Shanghai in the FECT D&D centre. Mission was to understand key jobs like 3D modelling, project steps validations, acoustic optimization and durability test.
3 months in Chongqing in the both FIS plant. Missions were to discover their products and industrial processes analyse maintenance department and report differences between French/Chinese work habits.
Faurecia
- Method Maintenance Engineer
2011 - 2014Maintenance method engineer
As the maintenance method engineer, my missions were to:
• Standardize our belt conveyors in order to drastically reduce the number of specific backup conveyors.
• Analyse plant machine water-cooling system to identify pollutants, their origins and install an efficient filtering system.
• Including, 6 months in Chongqing Faurecia plant. The mission was to analyse the maintenance department in order to optimize warehouse spare parts process and stock.