Valentin FETILLE
PONTIVY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
EA2I PONTIVY
- Automaticien / Bureau d'études
2013 - maintenant
Formations
UBO
Brest
2013 - 2014
Licence professionnelle
En alternance chez EA2I (PONTIVY)
Lycée Félix Le Dantec
Lannion
2011 - 2013
BTS
LYCEE SAINT IVY
Pontivy
2008 - 2011
Bac Pro
Réseau
Anthony GUILLEMOT
Clément PARRIER
Jules FEQUET
Mickaël LE NAGARD