Valerie SANDJIVY

Coach, formateur et consultant
15 ans de pilotage de projets. Secteurs : automobile / santé.
Gestion et développement d’un portefeuille client.
Expérience en environnement humain complexe.
Expatriation de 6 ans aux USA. Expérience internationale et multiculturelle (Japon, Brésil…).
Management direct en contexte international et en organisation matricielle complexe.
Formatrice en français et anglais.
www.global-lifecoach.fr
Mes compétences :
Business
Business plan
COMMERCE
Communication
Conduite du changement
Finance
Gestion de projet
Gestion de projet international
International
Management
Organisation
Projet international
Réorganisation
Santé
Vente