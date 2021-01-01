Menu

Valerie SANDJIVY

PARIS

En résumé

Coach, formateur et consultant

15 ans de pilotage de projets. Secteurs : automobile / santé.
Gestion et développement d’un portefeuille client.
Expérience en environnement humain complexe.
Expatriation de 6 ans aux USA. Expérience internationale et multiculturelle (Japon, Brésil…).
Management direct en contexte international et en organisation matricielle complexe.
Formatrice en français et anglais.

www.global-lifecoach.fr

Entreprises

  • Global Life Coach - Dirigeant

    2014 - maintenant www.global-lifecoach.fr

  • Generale de Sante - Chef de projet interne en organisation de la chimiotherapie

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Contexte : mise en conformité de cliniques dans un contexte de manque de m2
    Réalisation : Réorganisation des services de chimiothérapie par ouverture de 2 unités à coûts équilibrés.

    Domaine : gestion de projet, planning, profitabilité, business plan, pilotage d'ateliers, audit, communication, organisation, suivi de chantier, logistique, reporting comité de pilotage

  • Valeo Thermique Moteur - Responsable Grand Compte (CA=80M€)

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Contexte : Maintenir le CA dans un contexte de négociation complexe
    Réalisation : Renégociation du plan de productivité , sécurisation de nouveaux marchés.
    Domaine : gestion et développement client, stratégie commerciale, négociation, prix matière, productivité, profitabilité, innovation, cohérence internationale

  • Valeo Thermique Moteur - Responsable Projets USA

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Contexte : Développer l'activité sur le marché americain
    Réalisation : Obtention du plus gros marché en termes de CA pour Valeo.
    Domaine : management, commerce, achats, gestion de projets, profitabilité, marge, CA, planning, relation commerciale, recrutement.

  • Valeo Thermique Moteur - Chef de projet/ Responsable R&D

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Contexte : développer l'activité sur le marché americain
    Réalisation : Mise en place d'une équipe en locale, obtention de la confiance du client. Suivi de projet.
    Domaine : appel d'offres, management, négociation, recrutement et formation, support technique, planning

  • Valeo

    Paris 2002 - 2005

Formations

