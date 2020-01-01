Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vanessa PONTAROLLO
Ajouter
Vanessa PONTAROLLO
POISY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://rise.wtxk.ru
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC WESFORD
Grenoble
2005 - 2006
marketing
Réseau
Christian ZUE
Gbaouly Kouame Emmanuel KOUASSI
Nicolas TENEGAL
Philippe PERIER
Sylvain GUERIN