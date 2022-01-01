Menu

Vasily SAFRONOV

  • TAURUS Management International Ltd
  • Director

London, UK

Entreprises

  • TAURUS Management International Ltd - Director

    Direction générale | London, UK 2021 - maintenant • Target organisation design;
    • Team capability development;
    • Talent placement.

    Biopharmaceutical, medical devices, industrial and IT sectors in EMEA region.

  • Excelion Partners International Ltd - Senior Consultant

    Autre | London, UK 2013 - 2021 • Built strong company expertise in the pharmaceutical industry;
    • Executed several organisation design and management assessment projects in pharmaceutical and IT software industries which allow clients to reach their strategic goals;
    • Led several dozen executive search projects in biopharmaceutical, medical devices, IT software, industrial sectors with the closing rate of 90%.

  • Servier Monde - HR Director, Pharmaceutical Plant

    Ressources humaines | Moscow, Russia 2010 - 2012

  • Servier Monde - Staffing and Recruitment Manager - Russian Subsidiary including Clinical Research Centre

    Ressources humaines | Moscow, Russia 2001 - 2010

  • Servier Monde - Regional Medical Representative

    Commercial | Moscow, Russia 1997 - 2001

