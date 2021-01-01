Vic GROSJEAN

Chartered Engineer & Principal Consultant at OceanX Group, with 12 years of Ocean expertise over a large pipeline of worldwide projects.
UN Young Innovator Award Recipient in 2018 as "1 of 6 Rotary People of Action.
Passionate about technologies, I design innovative solutions to save our Oceans. Worldwide Unmanned Systems expert in the water environment, I bring sharp expertise to the Transport, Maritime, Telecommunication, Defence, Fisheries and Oil & Gas Industries working in pair with Industry leaders, Universities, Victorian Government bodies & startups.
With a large portfolio of Ocean Projects (including ROVs, AUVs, USVs, Gliders, Drones, underwater instrumentation & sensors) I bring my Consulting expertise through OceanX Group for IoT, AI and VR technologies applied to Unmanned Platforms.
I have worn many hats in my career as Oceanographer, Mechatronics Engineer, Strategist, Designer, Programmer, Researcher, Writer, Manager, Marketer with a strong record of getting things done. I have developed a unique ability to manage multi-disciplinary projects in busy R&D labs to navigate complex challenges in Water Environment (Agile, Scrum, Critical Path Method, Six Sigma). Professional world has taught me that my professional values boil down to the following:
Does not matter who gets credits, as long as the team wins
Thinking outside the box is not a burden, it's a gift
I am a multi-linguist, cultural expert, and technology-driven businessman. I speak fluent English, French, designer, technician & salesperson. Understanding means fewer missteps and missteps cost a fortune
I have big ideas
Many people have big ideas. In the professional world, execution is what matters, I do execution
Creativity is the only superpower that all Super-heroes dream about
Too many people dream their life in this world, very few chose to live their dream
I love making professional acquaintances. Reach out if you want to talk about technology, business or Scuba-diving.
Mes compétences :
Engineering
Digital
Electronics
VHDL
Team Management
Solidworks
SQL
Robotics
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Linux
Joomla!
Java
HTML
Electrical design
CATIA
C Programming Language
Autocad
Assembler
Arduino