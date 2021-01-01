Menu

Vic GROSJEAN

MELBOURNE

En résumé

Chartered Engineer & Principal Consultant at OceanX Group, with 12 years of Ocean expertise over a large pipeline of worldwide projects.

UN Young Innovator Award Recipient in 2018 as "1 of 6 Rotary People of Action.
Passionate about technologies, I design innovative solutions to save our Oceans. Worldwide Unmanned Systems expert in the water environment, I bring sharp expertise to the Transport, Maritime, Telecommunication, Defence, Fisheries and Oil & Gas Industries working in pair with Industry leaders, Universities, Victorian Government bodies & startups.
With a large portfolio of Ocean Projects (including ROVs, AUVs, USVs, Gliders, Drones, underwater instrumentation & sensors) I bring my Consulting expertise through OceanX Group for IoT, AI and VR technologies applied to Unmanned Platforms.

I have worn many hats in my career as Oceanographer, Mechatronics Engineer, Strategist, Designer, Programmer, Researcher, Writer, Manager, Marketer with a strong record of getting things done. I have developed a unique ability to manage multi-disciplinary projects in busy R&D labs to navigate complex challenges in Water Environment (Agile, Scrum, Critical Path Method, Six Sigma). Professional world has taught me that my professional values boil down to the following:

Does not matter who gets credits, as long as the team wins
Thinking outside the box is not a burden, it's a gift
I am a multi-linguist, cultural expert, and technology-driven businessman. I speak fluent English, French, designer, technician & salesperson. Understanding means fewer missteps and missteps cost a fortune
I have big ideas
Many people have big ideas. In the professional world, execution is what matters, I do execution
Creativity is the only superpower that all Super-heroes dream about
Too many people dream their life in this world, very few chose to live their dream

I love making professional acquaintances. Reach out if you want to talk about technology, business or Scuba-diving.

Mes compétences :
Engineering
Digital
Electronics
VHDL
Team Management
Solidworks
SQL
Robotics
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Linux
Joomla!
Java
HTML
Electrical design
CATIA
C Programming Language
Autocad
Assembler
Arduino

Entreprises

  • Swarm Group - Lead Development Manager

    2015 - 2016 Swarm Group is the Australian specialist of drone applications (R&D, repairs, cinematography, Inspections with drones).

    As the Lead Development Manager of a large R&D team, I am integrating the Electronics and the software research into the Airframe design of the drone that we design. The advanced drones that we are developing run on manual and autopilot systems.

    I am currently:
    - Designing of a shark detection drone
    - Leading a team of 15 Engineers
    - Setting up a new research lab
    - Integrating the software and hardware development with the Airframe design
    - Developing a new line of drone applications
    - Managing the research and development of the product
    - Ensuring the respect of the quality, versioning and documentation
    - Documenting the project
    - Scheduling the project
    - Handling employees absences, reviews, salaries and planning
    - Keeping the budget and the account of the project
    - Ensuring project requirement meets customer's expectations

  • OceanX Group - Principal Consultant - Ocean Engineering & Consulting

    2015 - maintenant Headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, OceanX Group is a leading provider of consulting services and integrated solutions to the international Water and Oil industry, as well as maritime and drone industries.

    As Principal Consultant for OceanX Group, I support the Environment by designing Innovative solutions to protect and monitor the environment throughout IoT technology, Virtual Reality, AI applied to unmanned platforms for water applications.

    At OceanX Group, we provide high standard Strategic Consulting Services to enhance company growth as well technology support for our customers using Blue Ocean Strategy.

    With extensive R&D capabilities, OceanX Group can solution your technological requirements using innovative technology and the technological capabilities with the most qualified Experts.

    OceanX Group partners with the leading underwater companies and provides extensive inspection solutions for water structures in Australia & New-Zealand.

  • AB Mandal Ltd - Team Leader & Electrical Engineering Leader - Building Construction Services

    2014 - 2015 ABM is a successful contracting company specialising in High Tech R&D in Asia-Oceania, providing highly regulated industries in hazardous chemicals & gases for the pharmaceutical industry. Lead the Electrical team in the company’s largest project ($12 million with a $20, 000 functioning cost a day), designing a life safety system for the new Material Sciences & Engineering building from the conception to construction (preliminary design, project estimates & feasibility, specifications, detailed designs, construction supervision).

    Achievements:
    ✔ Orchestrated & scheduled the construction of a life safety system to detect toxic gas & oxygen depletion in a 6-storey building for 75 laboratories
    ✔ Spearheaded the design of 5 complex prototypes and expanded to 83 individual electrical panels using AUTOCAD
    ✔ Coordinated & assessed the activity of 5 Engineers & Technicians (on site & office-based)
    ✔ Inspected construction on site & supervised construction (logistic)
    ✔ Checked Electrical designs & completed 3 total proof-readings of the system
    ✔ Submitted & issued designs for construction.
    ✔ Streamlined the process the 1st month, which saved my team 20-man hours each following month & reduced errors on design files by 15%
    ✔ Manage financial costs, reduced costs by merging Electrical panels together ($500 per unit*30 labs with oxygen sensors)
    ✔ Performed work under incredibly high time pressure with tight deadlines (<1 day) & turned around projects quickly (up to 3 projects at the meantime).
    ✔ Negotiated deals for high volumes purchases (Toxic Gas Monitoring systems, oxygen depletion detectors, UPS, Junction Box, Relays, Cables, Cable trays)
    ✔ Supervised Electrical panels’ completion with the manufacturer
    ✔ Diagnose project requirements according to Australian Standards
    ✔ Shaped the Ethernet Profibus network
    ✔ Designed the power distribution & the control systems for the 6 levels & performed a highly detailed cable schedule (500+ individual tags)

  • Fisheries And Marine Environmental Research Facility - UNSW - EngineerProject Management Engineer - Offshore Artificial Reef & Seaglider

    2013 - 2013 The FAMER Facility is a multi-disciplinary laboratory managing really exciting projects. One of the primary projects is the collaborative research with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, to determine how the Offshore Artificial Reef impacts its environment using CTD profilers, camera observations and ROV deployment. Another project relies on the understanding of the Tasman Sea Eddies using CTD profilers, plankton samples, satellite observations and gliders.

    Initially contracted to operate the ROV, I successfully adapted my expertise to other projects. I particularly stand out by the quantity of project I have achieved in bringing my expertise in Engineering and Physics in a Biology Facility and find a number of solutions to the ongoing problems.

    Exceeded goals and discovered:
    ✔ Deployed & retrieved 2 M.I.T. ocean seagliders (Marine Survey)
    ✔ Programmed in Matlab, achieved data analysis and gained solid analytical skills
    ✔ Discovered internal tides with 30 datasets
    ✔ Computed & Effected a 2-years Offshore Artificial Reef productivity assessment from observations
    ✔ Launched a high resolution zooplankton scanner to identify and replace laser optical plankton counter
    ✔ Wrote process operation manuals and attended weekly meetings to discuss operations and advancement in project
    ✔ Implemented automatic processes to develop dynamic autonomous systems, reduced 80\% of time operation
    ✔ Developed procedures and tools for testing and calibration
    ✔ Retrieved electronic instrumentation from the Offshore Artificial Reef and performed dataset analysis
    ✔ Collaborated with team members in term of Engineering developments and problem solving for Sydney maritime operations.

  • Tropical Marine Science Institute - NUS - Research and Development Engineer - Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Emergency recovery

    2012 - 2012 TMSI is a centre of research and consultancy in marine science and environmental science. Its major projects include Marine Environmental Management and Underwater Remote Sensing. The Acoustic Research Laboratory developed a Small Team of Autonomous Robotic "Fish" (STAR-Fish). The project is to develop a team of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles which operate with a high degree of modularity in shallow water for defence purposes and Naval Systems.

    Because of the high cost of losing the AUVs, it was required to develop a more efficient vehicle recovery system that I was personally contracted to develop.

    Achievements:
    ✔ Conducted analysis and performed tests to validate project feasibility
    ✔ Computed Embedded MPLAB programming for PIC technology (Phase Locked Loop, Reed Switch, Timer, Interrupts)
    ✔ Drafted modules on SolidWorks (Balloon, spring system and sealed compartment working on high pressure environment)
    ✔ Designed Electronics PCB using Altium designer
    ✔ Completed the project requirement and designed a prototype of the emergency recovery system
    ✔ Selected and Purchased components (Underwater connectors, Motor control systems
    ✔ Upgraded prototype & accelerated manufacturing process by 30%, kept cost under $2,000/prototype, reduced budget fewer than 15% prevision
    ✔ Presented results in the company conference and delivered project datasheet
    ✔ Demonstrated project management skills using UML and MS Project suite to work under incredibly high time pressure with tight deadlines (weekly performance evaluation) and adapted with time-difference to deal with manufacturing delivery delays
    ✔ Provided continuous project documentation, planning, schedules, cost and load estimate.

  • Lincoln Agritech Limited - Junior Design Engineer - Industrial platform operations

    2011 - 2011 Lincoln Agritech is a leading edge R&D company applying new and innovative engineering and sciences technologies in the primary, industrial and environmental sectors. One of the major project developments is to develop smart sensing technologies to reduce industrial cost.

    My project involved recording with high precision and accuracy the position of an industrial platform.

    Success:
    ✔ Achieved the design of a high precision distance sensor for agricultural industry
    ✔ Interfaced the module on computer and liquid-crystal display
    ✔ Engineered the control-system of the project with Arduino technology and used Embedded C and C# programming and Electronic sensor systems
    ✔ Designed PCB with Loch-Master, Soldered and manufactured a prototype
    ✔ Completed the project with 30% margin used for project improvements and testing
    ✔ Tested and demonstrated the prototype on site
    ✔ Presented results in company conference and delivered project datasheet
    ✔ Arranged project budget and schedule with MS project suite and organized weekly meeting to discuss creative solutions to ongoing developments

  • Orange marine - Engineering Apprentice - Cable & pipelines Network and Audit

    La Ciotat 2009 - 2009 Orange Marine is a subsidiary of Orange specializing in submarine cable laying and maintenance for the telecommunications sector. Orange Marine has lain more than 170,000 kilometers of cable in every ocean, the equivalent of more than 4 times the earth's circumference with an average of 50 operations a year up to 8,500 meter deep. The main services of the company are cable installation, cable maintenance, cable recovery and cable storage.

    Here after are my main completions:
    ✔ Reinforced the main telecommunication engineer and audited the ROV operations on optic fibers
    ✔ Negotiated international transactions with 3 principal cable and pipe operators, including exchanging sensitive information on pipeline and cable locations for the MECMA zone (Mediterranean, Black Sea and Red Sea)
    ✔ Strengthened the pipe & cable network database with 500+ cable crossing coordinates using SIG GEOMEDIA
    ✔ Organized weekly meeting to give updates on project development

  • Self-Employed person - Mechanical Technician - Maritime Emergency operations

    2006 - 2010 From prior experience as scuba-diver and maintenance on yachts, I have developed a new concept of underwater repairs. The idea was bring a high competitive service to concurrence careening (maintenance, dry docks and handling operation cost).

    Main achievements:
    ✔ Dealt with 150+ satisfied clients
    ✔ Maintained & repaired yachts in 10 different harbors
    ✔ Advertised & implemented marketing strategies such as "interventions within an hour emergency call"
    ✔ Improved the quality of my services which resulted in an increase of 10% profit, saved 60% time operation and cut 40% of the advertising time
    ✔ Pioneered & Mastered 300+ high level underwater interventions (emergency/upgrade - up to 4 hours)

Formations

  • USTV (UNIVERSITE DU SUD TOULON VAR) (La Garde)

    La Garde 2012 - 2013 Master's Degree

    Major: Mechatronics (Robotics, Fuzzy logic, Bond Graph), Electronics (Telecommunications, RFID and RF circuit, Energies, FPGA, RISC, OLED, Layout, Biomedical, Embedded programming, ADS, Antenna), Automation Engineering (Signal processing, Power, CAN Bus, Motors)

    Minor: Project Management

  • ISEN Toulon (Toulon)

    Toulon 2010 - 2012 Master's Degree

    Major: Mechatronics (Robotics, Fuzzy logic, Bond Graph), Electronics (Telecommunications, RFID and RF circuit, Energies, FPGA, RISC, OLED, Layout, Biomedical, Embedded programming, ADS, Antenna), Automation Engineering (Signal processing, Power, CAN Bus, Motors)

    Minor: Project Management

  • ISEN Toulon (Toulon)

    Toulon 2007 - 2010 Bachelor's Degree

    Major: Electronics (Modulations, Systems, Digital Electronics, Architecture, Microcontroller, VHDL, Networks, Automatic, Electronic Project Sensor, Analog Electronics, Industrial Sciences), Computer systems (OS and Networks, programming in C, Java, Shell, HTML, CSS, SQL) and Project Management (Quality, Business, Management, Innovation, English)

    Minor: Mathematics and Physics and Quantum Physic

Réseau