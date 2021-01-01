Menu

Vincent CHAVANIS

NICE

En résumé

Team Leader, Application Developer and Database Administrator. Particularly interested in client/server and relational database design using mySQL Server under High Load environment. I'm also very concerned about Linux HA (High Availability) and GNU projects (actually author/contributor of some GNU projects: rrdmonitor, kannel, mbuni)

Large experiences on :
- Mobile Technologies and SMSC's operators protocols mainly SMPP, UCP/EMI, SOAP, xMAP, XML (7 years)
- Registrar protocols (domain name registration) EPP, RRP, SRS with CORE (7 years)
- Networking: Cisco IOS, OSPF, BGP4 (AS47127) (5 years)
- Linux environement, IT & Security (12 years)
- SSL Certificates (X.509) (6 years)

Recent achievements (from most recent to oldest)
- Integrated the RSP protocol in the SMSC protocols to support
"Orange Reunion"
- Designed an architecture for a redunduncy database (MSISDN Portability) in order to improve the result to a query on 10 milion entries in less than a maximun of 1 sec.
- Extended the SMPP protocol to fit "Free Mobile" Specs
- Integrated the XML protocol in the SMSC protocols to support
"Bouygues Telecom" and "SFR"
- Modified the AT2 protocol to support WAVECOM's hardware.
- Extended the EMI/UCP protocol to fit the "Orange" Specs (eg.UCPo)
Spécialités

C, PHP, Perl, xHTML, XML, WML, WAP, MySQL, Kannel, Mbuni, UCP, EMI, SMPP, SOAP, SMAP, MMAP, MM1, MM4, MM7, EPP, RRP, SRS, Linux, Security, IT, Cisco, BGP, OSPF, X.509.


Mes compétences :
Language C
Système d'information
PHP / MYSQL
Linux
Cryptographie (SSL X.509)
Protocoles Registrar (EPP, RRP, SRS)
Technologies mobiles (SMPP,UCP/EMI,SOAP,xMAP,XML)
Réseaux (OSPF, BGP AS47127)
Architecture Réseaux
Noms de domaines

Entreprises

  • CORESYSTEM SAS - CEO - Mobile Strategy Evangelist

    2014 - maintenant CORESYSTEM is a company specialized on mobile technologies. We are working with Mobile Carriers to create premium mobile services, and mobile Apps. Availability, Reliability, and Scalability is a set of related attributes of our daily work.

  • Télémaque - CTO - Mobile Development Manager

    2005 - 2014 I designed and developed the SMS/MMS/WAP architecture for TELEMAQUE and have already processed more than 450 millions 'premium' sms messages. It was specifically being designed to fit a huge traffic comming from TV shows and other larges sources of incoming sms. We are capable of processing more than 4000 sms/sec from each nodes. (last benchs: April 2012, with Free Mobile)

    Now, we are extending our business to mobile applications (Google Android, Apple iPhone) and have our own development team. We already have severals validated-applications on the Apple Store and the Android Market. The success of those apps are here (actually more than 14 millions downloads, #4th on Apple Rewind 2010 on Healthcare & fitness category)

    Since 1996, TELEMAQUE is a major player in the field of multimedia solutions, ranging from design, integration and deployment. TELEMAQUE is specializing in the telematics applications and services: MINITEL, WEB, AUDIOTEL, SMS+, MMS+, and 3G.

  • Namebay - Administrateur Système / Securité

    2001 - 2004 NAMEBAY is a Monaco based company. It has specialized in domain name registration services for individuals and companies particularly in Monaco and in France. Since November 1997, as a founding member of CORE, NAMEBAY has accumulated a large experience on domain name questions.

  • 7ways - Developpeur

    1999 - 2001 7WAYS, was created in June 1998, the company is located at Sophia Antipolis (France) and is specialized in Internet engineering and security. 7WAYS is a registrar accredited by ICANN and is a member of CORE (Council of Registrars). It has passed the NSIRegistry technical certification for itself and for a foreign customer. It has developed a complete registry platform compatible with CORE SRS specifications. 7WAYS is leader in the Added values services working group for the European Commission’s project dot-EU.

Formations

