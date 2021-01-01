Vincent CHAVANIS

Team Leader, Application Developer and Database Administrator. Particularly interested in client/server and relational database design using mySQL Server under High Load environment. I'm also very concerned about Linux HA (High Availability) and GNU projects (actually author/contributor of some GNU projects: rrdmonitor, kannel, mbuni)



Large experiences on :

- Mobile Technologies and SMSC's operators protocols mainly SMPP, UCP/EMI, SOAP, xMAP, XML (7 years)

- Registrar protocols (domain name registration) EPP, RRP, SRS with CORE (7 years)

- Networking: Cisco IOS, OSPF, BGP4 (AS47127) (5 years)

- Linux environement, IT & Security (12 years)

- SSL Certificates (X.509) (6 years)



Recent achievements (from most recent to oldest)

- Integrated the RSP protocol in the SMSC protocols to support

"Orange Reunion"

- Designed an architecture for a redunduncy database (MSISDN Portability) in order to improve the result to a query on 10 milion entries in less than a maximun of 1 sec.

- Extended the SMPP protocol to fit "Free Mobile" Specs

- Integrated the XML protocol in the SMSC protocols to support

"Bouygues Telecom" and "SFR"

- Modified the AT2 protocol to support WAVECOM's hardware.

- Extended the EMI/UCP protocol to fit the "Orange" Specs (eg.UCPo)

Spécialités



C, PHP, Perl, xHTML, XML, WML, WAP, MySQL, Kannel, Mbuni, UCP, EMI, SMPP, SOAP, SMAP, MMAP, MM1, MM4, MM7, EPP, RRP, SRS, Linux, Security, IT, Cisco, BGP, OSPF, X.509.





Mes compétences :

Language C

Système d'information

PHP / MYSQL

Linux

Cryptographie (SSL X.509)

Protocoles Registrar (EPP, RRP, SRS)

Technologies mobiles (SMPP,UCP/EMI,SOAP,xMAP,XML)

Réseaux (OSPF, BGP AS47127)

Architecture Réseaux

Noms de domaines