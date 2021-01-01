Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DRUCBERT
Ajouter
Vincent DRUCBERT
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
SPECIALISE EN RISQUES D'ENTREPRISE ET GESTION DE PATRIMOINE
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.vincent-drucbert.jver.ru
MERCEDES FINANCEMENT
- RESPONSABLE DE ZONE
1996 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Pau
maintenant
ESC PAU
Pau
1989 - 1992
FINANCE
Réseau
Caroline BIHEL
Christophe CAMUS
Florent Michel LOCATELLI
Lionsclub BLOIS
Michèle DESBOIS
Stéphane MARLIO-MARETTE
Vincent BESNEUX