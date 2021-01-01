Vincent DUPONT

As the IT manager of the global application solutions department at armatis-lc, i have the responsibility and accountability over establishing or supporting the definition and architecture, development, maintenance and support for all applications, including the Research and Development IT Department



It included all operations business units Information systems, Intranet and Extranet systems, as well as put those applications requirements and bridge local requirements into global solutions where possible and connect all CRM, HRIS, ERP, SFM of the enterprise.



Mes compétences :

Système d'information

Architecture logicielle

Intégration

Analyse fonctionnelle

Base de données

Service client

Analyse de données

Centre d'appel

Logiciel CRM

Gestion de projet

Développement informatique

ETL