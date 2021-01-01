Menu

Vincent DUPONT

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

As the IT manager of the global application solutions department at armatis-lc, i have the responsibility and accountability over establishing or supporting the definition and architecture, development, maintenance and support for all applications, including the Research and Development IT Department

It included all operations business units Information systems, Intranet and Extranet systems, as well as put those applications requirements and bridge local requirements into global solutions where possible and connect all CRM, HRIS, ERP, SFM of the enterprise.

Mes compétences :
Système d'information
Architecture logicielle
Intégration
Analyse fonctionnelle
Base de données
Service client
Analyse de données
Centre d'appel
Logiciel CRM
Gestion de projet
Développement informatique
ETL

  • ARMATIS - Global Application Solutions Manager

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2016 - maintenant Leader of IT Managers / IT Project Managers, Developpers, DBA, Product Owners, ScrumMasters.

    Global Application Solutions Division at armatis-lc :

    The Research and Development IT Department
    The Production IT Departments, including Telecom Applications Department

  • ARMATIS - IT Project Manager

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2012 - 2016

  • ARMATIS - AMOA - IT Project Owner

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2010 - 2012

  • LaSer - Expert SI - IT Project Developer

    Paris 2007 - 2009

  • LaSer - Formateur technique

    Paris 2006 - 2007

  • LaSer - Hotliner systèmes monétiques

    Paris 2001 - 2005

