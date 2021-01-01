Vincent DUPONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Poitiers
As the IT manager of the global application solutions department at armatis-lc, i have the responsibility and accountability over establishing or supporting the definition and architecture, development, maintenance and support for all applications, including the Research and Development IT Department
It included all operations business units Information systems, Intranet and Extranet systems, as well as put those applications requirements and bridge local requirements into global solutions where possible and connect all CRM, HRIS, ERP, SFM of the enterprise.
Mes compétences :
Système d'information
Architecture logicielle
Intégration
Analyse fonctionnelle
Base de données
Service client
Analyse de données
Centre d'appel
Logiciel CRM
Gestion de projet
Développement informatique
ETL