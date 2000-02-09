Virginie DUPARC

Mes compétences :
Account management
Business
Business development
Design
International
Key account management
Management
Marketing
Marketing management
Organization
Organization design
People development
Process
Sales
Teams
Director of Global Sales – Board Member (Sales: $220M)
• Penetration at major global cosmetic accounts
• Carried out due-diligence activities leading the sale of the company to a competitor
• Management of an international team (Sales managers, Costing, Account team)
• The rationalization of the targeted areas (geographical areas & product range), the alignment between critical internal departments (R&D, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance) to drastically reduce the commercial spend
ICI Group
- Channel Director
2005 - 2007Channel Management
Responsible for distribution & telesales networks throughout the European markets :
- Managing the European distribution network
- Managing a team of "new channel" sales managers (6 direct reports) covering all European countries
ICI group
- Global Key Account Director
2001 - 2007Global Key Accounts Manager –Cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry (Sales: $30M)
• Management of an international team located across the world
• Dealing with following prestigious cosmetic accounts such as l'Oreal and J&J
• Annual signature of contracts of up to $15M each
• Introduced a growth strategy at distributors
ICI Group
- Nothern Europe - Sales Manager - Based in UK
2000 - 20022000-02 Sales Manager – Northern Europe (based in Manchester, UK) – Pharmaceutical industry
ICI Group
- Supply Chain
1999 - 2000Supply Chain Project (based in Chicago, USA) – Implemented a Vendor Managed Inventory (V.M.I.) system at major North American customers
ICI Group
- Marketing
1997 - 1998Marketing (based in the Netherlands) – Carried out 3 major marketing studies (paper, detergent and paint industries)