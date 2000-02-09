Menu

Virginie DUPARC

Saint-Cloud

Mes compétences :
Account management
Business
Business development
Design
International
Key account management
Management
Marketing
Marketing management
Organization
Organization design
People development
Process
Sales
Teams

Entreprises

  • Leyton - Strategic Sales Director

    Saint-Cloud 2008 - maintenant

  • COSi - Director of Global Sales

    2007 - maintenant COSi – Cosmetic toll manufacturer - $220M – 1,200 employees

    Director of Global Sales – Board Member (Sales: $220M)
    • Penetration at major global cosmetic accounts
    • Carried out due-diligence activities leading the sale of the company to a competitor
    • Management of an international team (Sales managers, Costing, Account team)
    • The rationalization of the targeted areas (geographical areas & product range), the alignment between critical internal departments (R&D, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance) to drastically reduce the commercial spend

  • ICI Group - Channel Director

    2005 - 2007 Channel Management

    Responsible for distribution & telesales networks throughout the European markets :

    - Managing the European distribution network
    - Managing a team of "new channel" sales managers (6 direct reports) covering all European countries

  • ICI group - Global Key Account Director

    2001 - 2007 Global Key Accounts Manager –Cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry (Sales: $30M)
    • Management of an international team located across the world
    • Dealing with following prestigious cosmetic accounts such as l'Oreal and J&J
    • Annual signature of contracts of up to $15M each
    • Introduced a growth strategy at distributors

  • ICI Group - Nothern Europe - Sales Manager - Based in UK

    2000 - 2002 2000-02 Sales Manager – Northern Europe (based in Manchester, UK) – Pharmaceutical industry

  • ICI Group - Supply Chain

    1999 - 2000 Supply Chain Project (based in Chicago, USA) – Implemented a Vendor Managed Inventory (V.M.I.) system at major North American customers

  • ICI Group - Marketing

    1997 - 1998 Marketing (based in the Netherlands) – Carried out 3 major marketing studies (paper, detergent and paint industries)

  • ERM - Consultant

    1997 - 1997

