Virginie DUVAL DE FRAVILLE/ THE*GLINT

BESANCON

Http://www.theglintpix.com
http://www.facebook.com/theglintphoto

Auteur Photographe
Travaille en indépendante sur direction artistique & projets photos et communication

Collaboration régulière avec graphiste Gwladys Darlot dans le cadre de Bulma (http://www.bulma-studio.com): studio de création pour conception affiches, plaquettes, etc. pour institutions, marques, associations, compagnies...

Images en partie référencées en agenc pour l'éditorial.

COntactez moi pour plus d'infos: theglintpix@gmail.com

Photographie
Community management
Direction artistique
Publicité
Reportage photo
Mode
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Communication
Art

  • TheGlint Pix - Photographe

    maintenant

  • Groupe IMEA (Besancon)

    Besancon 1998 - 2002 Commerce International

  • Groupe IMEA (Besancon)

    Besancon 1998 - 2002

